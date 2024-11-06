Trump flips Georgia, crushing Democratic hopes for victory

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been declared the winner of Georgia, a crucial battleground state, after midnight on Wednesday morning.

The Peach State, as it is nicknamed, has 16 electoral votes that could help decide the presidential election. Polls closed at 7 p.m. ET.

Georgia became a battleground state after previously being considered a deep red state. In 2020, President Joe Biden took the state with a slim margin of only about 11,800 votes, or about two-tenths of a percent of the total votes cast. It was the first time that Georgia had gone Democrat since Bill Clinton won it in 1992.

Controversy over the 2020 runoff elections for Georgia's seats in the U.S. Senate led to Democrats taking both contested elections and swinging the Senate to Democratic control.

The Harris campaign saw storm clouds in Georgia in October when a poll found that its efforts to persuade male voters to vote Democrat were failing miserably. Only three out of 10 male respondents said they were going to vote for Harris in the state. Nearly six in 10 male voters said they were voting for Trump.

Officials in Georgia reported some threats meant to derail the election, including bomb threats against five voting locations that led to voting being suspended.

“Rest assured that we are working quickly to ensure every voter will have an opportunity to cast their ballot despite these bomb threats,” said DeKalb election official Keisha Smith. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending voting at these polling locations until we have clearance from DeKalb Police to reopen the facilities.”

The FBI said the bomb threats did not appear to be credible, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had previously accused Russia of trying to create chaos in the state's election based on investigations into hoax videos that had gone viral.

