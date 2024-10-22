Democrats are failing miserably to persuade men in Georgia to vote for Harris, new poll finds

A new poll found that males in Georgia are overwhelmingly rejecting the Harris-Walz presidential campaign, and Democrats are winning women by only a small margin.

According to results from the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs Survey Research Center, fewer than three out of every 10 Georgian males are voting for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

'Barack’s lecture threatening to revoke their black cards for not voting for Kamala is backfiring.'

Only 28% of male respondents said they backed Harris while an overwhelming 59% said they support former President Donald Trump for president.

The tremendous gender gap contributes to Harris currently losing the state to Trump by four percentage points, from 47% to 43%.

Meanwhile, Harris is only winning the female vote in Georgia with 55% to 37%, a much smaller margin for the Democrat than the male margin for Trump.

Trump has a margin of 38% among whites in the poll, and Harris leads among blacks with 74% support to 8%.

Many on social media enjoyed the news out of Georgia and responded hilariously.

"There's a reason the campaign switched from the Brat theme to relentlessly nagging men. It doesn't appear to be working," responded podcaster Scott Greer.

"Proud to say we don't have many Beta dudes here in Georgia," read one response.

"I guess Barack’s lecture threatening to revoke their black cards for not voting for Kamala is backfiring," read another tweet.

Georgia, once a reliable red state, has emerged in recent years as a pivotal battleground state with very important congressional consequences from down-ballot races.

