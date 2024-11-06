5 voting locations in Georgia receive bomb threats, voting suspended

There were bomb threats made at five voting locations in Georgia, according to local authorities. Because of the bomb threats, voting was suspended.

The official website of DeKalb County released a statement regarding the seven bomb threats, including seven made in five voting precincts on Election Day.

County officials said the suspension of voting was a 'precautionary measure for the safety of voters and poll workers.'

DeKalb County officials listed the following precincts as having received bomb threats:

New Bethel AME Church, 8350 Rockbridge Road, Lithonia

New Life Community Center, 3592 Flat Shoals Road, Decatur

North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee

Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Road, Tucker

Wesley Chapel Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur

County officials noted that two other locations received bomb threats: the Salem Panola Library at 5137 Salem Road in Lithonia and the Old Sam's Club in Stonecrest — which is not an active polling location.

The DeKalb County Police Department conducted bomb sweeps at the locations.

Voting was suspended at the locations targeted by the multiple bomb threats.

“Rest assured that we are working quickly to ensure every voter will have an opportunity to cast their ballot despite these bomb threats,” said DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Executive Director Keisha Smith. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending voting at these polling locations until we have clearance from DeKalb Police to reopen the facilities.”

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond added, "Every asset that we have will be deployed to ensure that every citizen who wants to vote will be given that opportunity and every vote cast will be counted."

DeKalb County officials stated, "Once each location is cleared, voters will be able to re-enter the facility and cast their ballots."

County officials noted, "The DeKalb County Law Department is in the process of seeking an emergency order extending the voting times at the affected polling locations."

On Tuesday, the FBI said there had been fake "Russian bomb threats" made to polling places in the swing states of Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

"The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains," the FBI said in a press release, according to the Daily Mail.

The FBI noted that none of the threats have been "determined to be credible thus far."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said earlier on Tuesday, "Georgia is not going to be intimidated. Russia just decided they picked on the wrong Georgia. They need to pick on the other one in the Black Sea because we’re no going to be intimidated, but we’re just excited about where we are right now."

