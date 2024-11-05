Biden won't attend Kamala's election night watch party

President Joe Biden will not attend the election night watch party of his vice president — Kamala Harris.

A White House official told the Washington Examiner, "Tonight, the president and first lady will watch election results in the White House residence with longtime aides and senior White House staff. The president will receive regular updates on the state of races across the country."

Kamala's election night watch party is being held at her alma mater, Howard University, which is located less than two miles from the White House.

The relationship between Harris and Biden seems to have been strained in recent months.

Harris attempted to distance herself from her boss after Biden seemingly called Trump supporters "garbage," a gaffe that was a gift to the Trump campaign.

“Listen, I think, first of all, he clarified his comments, but let me be clear: I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for. You heard my speech last night and continuously throughout my career. I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people whether they support me or not,” Harris said.

In September, Biden jokingly put on a "Trump 2024" hat.

There were many raised eyebrows by social media users over Jill Biden's choice of an all-red outfit to wear to cast her vote in Delaware on Election Day.

During her interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, Harris declared, "My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency."

'He’s angry at her and he hates her.'

Biden said of his relationship with Harris in October, "Well, she’s — I’m in constant contact with her. She’s aware of where — we all — we’re singing from the same song sheet. We — she helped pass the, all the laws that are being employed now. She was a major player in everything we’ve done, including passage of legislation, which we were told we could never pass. And so, she’s been — and her — her staff is interlocked with mine in terms of all the things we’re doing."

Biden has done very limited campaigning for Harris in recent months.

President Biden and Harris have not been at a campaign event together since Sept. 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump will hold his election night watch party at his Mar-a-Largo estate in Florida. Trump and Elon Musk will reportedly watch the presidential election results together.

Trump cast his ballot on Tuesday afternoon in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump told the press that the latest presidential campaign was his best ever.

"I ran a great campaign. I think it was maybe the best of the three. We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one, but something happened. I would say this is the best campaign we’ve run," Trump said on Tuesday.

"It looks like we have a very substantial lead. It looks like we have many more Republicans voting today than Democrats," Trump added.

When asked about the reality that this would likely be his last campaign, Trump replied that he felt "sad. Sad and very fulfilled. I think we're going to have a very big victory today."

During an October Trump rally, the former president proclaimed that Biden "hates" Kamala.

"He’s angry at her and he hates her. The only question is, I think he hates her almost as much as he hates me," Trump told the crowd. "No. And I think he might be willing to — he can’t take much more. It was an overthrow, OK? It was an overthrow. And he’s having a hard time saying, you know, he did it voluntarily, he didn’t. They pulled out — you know what they did, right? Article, what? 25. That’s what they did."

