Biden puts on Trump 2024 hat after 9/11 memorial, and White House says he did it to encourage political unity

President Joe Biden surprised and delighted many when he happily put on a Trump 2024 hat before onlookers while at a fire station in Pennsylvania Wednesday.

Biden was visiting the volunteer fire department in Shanksville on the 23rd anniversary of the terror attacks on 9/11 when someone asked him to wear a cap from the Trump presidential campaign.

'Kamala did so bad in last night's debate, Joe Biden just put on a Trump hat,'

Video of the moment was widely circulated on social media.

The Trump campaign seized on the moment to poke fun at the Harris campaign.

"Thanks for the support, Joe!" the Trump War Room social media posted.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates issued a brief statement explaining the president's decision to wear the hat.

He said that Biden "spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that" to people at the fire station.

"As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it," said Bates.

The Trump campaign added another statement.

The Trump hat appropriation was not the only moment of political civility on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris shared a friendly handshake during the remembrance ceremony. Many on social media were supportive of the comity they showed each other after a contentious debate Tuesday night.

Here's a video of the Trump hat incident.

