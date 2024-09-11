In rare moment of political decorum, Trump and Harris share friendly handshake at 9/11 memorial

Americans thirsting for decency and comity during a turbulent political season found such a moment as the presidential candidates stood near each other at the 9/11 memorial in New York City.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris engaged in a warm handshake Wednesday that appeared to be mediated by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

'That’s what leadership is.'

Also in attendance at the ceremony were President Joe Biden, Ohio Sen. JD Vance (R), and two of Trump's sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

The moment was praised by many for offering some decorum after a contentious presidential debate reflecting the fractious state of the nation.

"Makes you wonder how great this nation could be if we weren’t so divided," remarked David Harris of Newsmax.

"Such a chivalrous handshake," said another X user. "Thank you."

"Refreshing to see them be cordial during this somber event," replied another viewer.

"There’s nothing wrong with being diametrically opposed politically, but having mutual respect and being civil," read another tweet. "That’s what leadership is."

Video of the moment garnered more than 2.3 million views in one example on the X platform.

The two presidential candidates also shared a handshake before the debate but that appeared awkward to some as Harris walked right up to Trump's podium for the brief interaction.

Many noted that the debate was also the first time Harris and Trump had met in person since the former president had avoided attending the 2021 inaugural ceremony as he was actively denying the official results of the election.

