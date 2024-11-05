'The cavalry has arrived': Elon Musk to spend election night with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Entrepreneur and Donald Trump supporter Elon Musk will reportedly watch the presidential election results with Trump at one of his resorts.

Musk plans to be at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump and a small group of people are watching election coverage as votes are tallied.

A New York Times report cited three people with knowledge of Musk's schedule as sources for his attendance, while two people were the alleged sources regarding the viewing plan.

'Men are voting in record numbers. They now realize everything is at stake.'

Musk has been commenting on polling throughout Election Day using his platform, X, responding to posts about an alleged uptick in male turnout.

"Hearing reports from all over the country that men are showing up in huge numbers. The line at my polling station here in Florida is almost all young men," a post shared by Musk read.

"This is a massive sea change," Musk replied.

Later that afternoon, Musk further asserted that male turnout was happening in record numbers.

"The cavalry has arrived. Men are voting in record numbers. They now realize everything is at stake," the X owner wrote.

Trump is reportedly hosting several parties with varying levels of inclusivity. A dinner for a select few donors at Mar-A-Lago was reported as one example, while a smaller gathering in an evening setting will likely watch the results.

Prospectively, this smaller group would include Musk but could also include podcaster Joe Rogan, who recently endorsed Trump and interviewed Musk. It is also likely that this group could include Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other close allies like Byron Donald and Tulsi Gabbard.

Musk has also promoted an Election Integrity Community on X, which is linked to his pro-Trump America PAC. The community allows voters to share "potential incidents of voter fraud or irregularities."

The group has over 63,000 members at the time of this writing.

As reported by Blaze News, the simple social media community has sparked outrage among leftist sources.

Wired described the group as "a cesspool of election conspiracy theories."



Paul Barrett, deputy director of the Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University, called the community "an election denier jamboree."

Outlet the Guardian likened the group to an "alt-right" message board that perpetuated "the baseless claim that the election was being stolen from Donald Trump" in 2020.

CBS also weighed in, suggesting the group is a digital space where "false claims proliferate."

