Musk spotlights voter fraud claims out in the open — and liberals aren't happy about it

There are a number of ways that concerned Americans who suspect or have evidence of voter fraud can notify authorities or the general public and seek remedy.

For instance, in Pennsylvania, voters can file complaints with the Pennsylvania Department of State's formal election complaint site or call 1-877-868-3772. They can also submit a report with the Republican National Committee-backed Pennsylvania Protect the Vote site or contact their respective county officials. In deep-red Cambria County, for instance, where voting machines malfunctioned early on Election Day, voters could reach out to Maryann Dillon, chief clerk in the Cambria County Elections Office.

In addition to state and local options, there is also Elon Musk's Election Integrity Community.

Musk's community on X, linked to his pro-Trump America PAC, lets voters share "potential incidents of voter fraud or irregularities."

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the group had around 63,000 members sharing concerns, sharing videos of possible election shenanigans, and coordinating pressure for greater transparency.

Leftist academics and the liberal media are enraged that Musk and other private citizens would dare highlight possible instances of voter fraud, signaling concerns about the EIC's potential efficacy.

'If you are aware of any election integrity issues, please report them to the X Election Integrity Community.'

Wired characterized the voter integrity group as "a cesspool of election conspiracy theories."

Paul Barrett, deputy director of the Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University, told the liberal tech magazine that "it's just an election denier jamboree."

"This is another cynical and destructive step that Musk and many, many others on the political right are taking to undermine faith in elections, because of their anxiety that if elections are just held in a conventional, straightforward way, their side loses," added Barrett.

The Guardian, a foreign liberal publication, likened Musk's community to the "'Stop the Steal' Facebook group, Telegram groups and message boards on alt-right social media firm Parler" that "perpetuated the baseless claim that the election was being stolen from Donald Trump."

Renee DiResta, a former research manager at Stanford University's now-defunct narrative curation outfit that worked hand in glove with the Biden-Harris administration to flag and clamp down on undesired speech, told the Guardian, "These are real rumors by real people that are being picked up and used by a propaganda machine that really wants to get that view out there."

One of the supposedly "false claim[s]" the Guardian and other liberal outfits are up in arms about is the suggestion that the Biden-Harris administration has imported illegal aliens in hopes of impacting the election in Harris' favor — one of the factors that ostensibly prompted Joe Rogan to endorse President Donald Trump.

CBS News, which further discredited its reporting with the final edit of its Oct. 7 interview with Kamala Harris, also attacked Musk's community, suggesting it is a digital space where "false claims proliferate."

Max Read, a senior "researcher" from the U.K.-based censorship outfit Institute for Strategic Dialogue, told CBS News, "The X community is sort of a consolidation point of a lot of different false, unverified claims about the election process."

Musk tweeted last week, "If you are aware of any election integrity issues, please report them to the X Election Integrity Community."

