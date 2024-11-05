4 things Elon Musk told Joe Rogan before his 11th-hour Trump endorsement

Joe Rogan, the massively popular podcaster who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in 2020 and signaled he would back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) were he to go the distance in 2024, long expressed reluctance about having President Donald Trump on his show.

Rogan finally gave in late last month and sat down for three hours with the Republican president for an interview that went viral despite YouTube's apparent censorship efforts. Although the titular host of "The Joe Rogan Experience" appeared receptive to Trump's various policy proposals and his commentary about the issues facing the nation, Rogan refrained from endorsing the president — until Monday night after Elon Musk detailed his own reasons for backing Trump.

Rogan noted after the nearly three-hour interview Monday that Musk, a former Democrat, made "the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear" and agreed with the tech magnate "every step of the way."

While their conversation was replete with indications that might account for why Rogan finally endorsed Kamala Harris' opponent — such as the falsity of both the Democrat-constructed Russian collusion narrative and the party's promise of change; Harris' censorial reflex and dislikable personality; economic woes; Democrats' failure or unwillingness to tackle crime; reckless government spending; the border crisis; the promise of Trump's "Make America Healthy Again" movement; and the slaying of Peanut the squirrel — Musk highlighted four key reasons Trump was the optimal choice.

To save America from a 'one-party state'

Musk, who has reportedly poured hundreds of millions of dollars into efforts to see Trump elected, emphasized that should the Republican candidate lose the election, America will in turn "lose the two-party system."

The tech billionaire reasoned that there are only a handful of swing states where the margin of victory is small, "often 10 or 20,000 votes."

Musk echoed the concern Rogan raised with Sen. John Fetterman on the previous episode, namely that "the Democrat administration has been ... importing vast numbers of illegal aliens into swing states."

"What we're seeing is triple-digit increases in the numbers of illegals in every swing state. Some cases, 700% increases. These are gigantic numbers," said Musk, stressing that these numbers are far in excess of what would be necessary to permanently lock swing states for the Democrats.

'If Trump doesn't win, this is the last election.'

"Once the swing states vote blue, there is no election anymore," continued Musk. "There's only a Democrat primary."

"Which is so crazy," Rogan responded. "And it's so crazy that people are fine with that."

Musk indicated that the ultimate result would be a "one-party state" whose Democratic commissars could continue the project of overwhelming resistive states with illegal aliens until the remaining resistance is electorally neutralized.

While the Tesla CEO intimated that amnesty might play a big role in this scheme, he indicated that illegal aliens will be able to put their thumbs on the scale long before receiving citizenship, referencing successful Democratic efforts to eliminate voter ID laws.

Steven Camarota, the director of research for the Center of Immigration Studies, noted in a recent op-ed that illegal aliens are also counted in the census, meaning blue states will enjoy greater and greater representation in Congress the longer the border crisis goes unchecked.

"If Trump doesn't win, this is the last election," reiterated Musk.

Rogan replied, "I think you're right."

To save the Constitution

Musk noted that there has been a concerted campaign by Democrats to infringe upon Americans' rights and to render the Constitution a dead document.

"There have been all these attacks on the Constitution, especially on the Democrat side. They have been repeatedly saying that the First Amendment is an obstacle," said Musk. "And they're claiming, 'Oh, the First Amendment is enabling disinformation, misinformation.' And I'm like, 'Yo, there's a reason for the First Amendment.'"

Democrats have been explicit about their problems with the First Amendment and the speech rights it guarantees.

Tim Wu, a former special assistant to President Biden for competition and tech policy and author of one of Biden's executive orders, complained in July that the "First Amendment is out of control" and recommended reining it in.

Former Biden-Harris climate czar John Kerry noted during a World Economic Forum panel discussion on trade and so-called sustainability in September that "our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to just, you know, hammer ['disinformation'] out of existence."

The Biden-Harris administration has evidenced in practice its hostility toward free speech. For instance, it leaned on social media companies to silence dissenting voices during the pandemic; launched the Department of Homeland Security's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and tasked an advocate for deplatforming Trump to run the censorship outfit; weaponized the State Department to clamp down on undesirable speech; and worked to control speech on the internet.

"If you don't have freedom of speech, you don't have democracy," Musk told Rogan. "If you don't have freedom of speech, people cannot make an informed vote. If they're just being fed propaganda, and there's no freedom of speech, democracy is an illusion."

Musk noted further that the Second Amendment — similarly under assault by Harris and her fellow Democrats — serves to ensure Americans can fight off those tyrannical forces that would dare undermine the First Amendment.

"I've had these debates, especially with people in L.A., because they want to take everyone's guns away, and I'm like, 'Yo, can you guarantee me that the government — that we'll never have a tyrannical government in the United States? Can you make that guarantee?' They're like, 'Well, nobody can make that guarantee.' I'm like, 'Then we need to keep our guns,'" said Musk. "Because that's what's going to stop it."

Harris' campaign website noted that if elected, she would "ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require universal background checks, and support red flag laws that keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people."

In the past, Harris has threatened to storm the homes of law-abiding Americans for surprise gun inspections and sponsored a handgun ban.

To save America from suffocating regulation

Musk told Rogan that regulation has stymied innovation, such that it apparently takes longer for Space X to gain approval from regulatory agencies for a rocket launch than it takes to build the actual rockets.

When making his case for why a return to Trump's style of relative deregulation is optimal, Musk likened regulators to referees in a game of football.

"You don't want to have no refs. You want to have some number of refs. But you don't want to have way more refs than players," said Musk. "'Well, the running back couldn't complete the pass because there were too many regulators in the way because the football field was full of regulators.' Like, you can't even play the game."

Musk said in September that if Trump wins, "We do have an opportunity to do kind of a once-in-a-lifetime deregulation and reduction in the size of government."

To save America from foreign entanglements

The duo broached the subject of the left's desperate attempts to liken Trump to Adolf Hitler. Musk made a point of noting that Hitler is so despised because he committed genocide and effectively started war with Western civilization.

"Tell me about the wars and genocide that Trump did. Uh, I don't remember that, and he was president for four years," said Musk. "It's insane. It makes no sense."

Rogan noted, "He's campaigning on stopping all the wars. It's like his primary concern."

'Vote like your life depends on it because I think it does.'

"Exactly! The war mongers like Liz Cheney hate him," added Musk. "Because they love war. ... They profit off of war."

Former Jan. 6 committee member Liz Cheney and her father, Dick Cheney — a champion of the invasion of Iraq, which cost thousands of U.S. service lives and trillions of dollars — are among the interventionists who have backed Harris. Harris and Cheney recently denounced Trump's "isolationism," calling his aversion to foreign entanglements "dangerous."

Rogan indicated that he felt a sense of cognitive dissonance when the left celebrated Dick Cheney's Harris endorsement: "It's the craziest turn — the craziest 180 I've ever seen in my life."

"Yeah, can we play all the videos where you said Dick Cheney was the devil?" Musk replied, laughing.

"The war-profiteers hate Trump," said Musk. "Which is f***ed up. ... We should be like, 'Yeah, let's vote for the guy war-profiteers hate. That sounds like a great idea.'"

The tech billionaire noted further that the "Kamala puppet regime" is a guarantee for more war.

Musk concluded the interview by emphasizing the "men need to vote."

"This is a message to the men out there: Vote like your life depends on it because I think it does," said Musk. "Nothing is more important."

