Harris tosses word salads while Liz Cheney blows remaining political capital at phony 'town hall'

Kamala Harris held a campaign event Monday in Michigan with the apparent aim of attracting Republican women in the suburbs, having just bungled her attempts to win back male voters and Christians.

The vice president once again leaned on former Jan. 6 committee member Liz Cheney, who proved more than willing to sacrifice her remaining political capital in service of someone she deemed just four years ago "a radical liberal who wants to raise your taxes, take away your guns and your health insurance, explode the size of our federal government and give it control over every aspect of our lives."

While the Royal Oak event had all the makings of a town hall where voters might be able to ask the Democratic candidate questions, the host, former California first lady Maria Shriver, made clear early on that this was not the time for spontaneity or openness.

In what appears to have been the only unscripted question, a woman in the crowd asked, "Are we going to be able to ask a question?"

"You're not, unfortunately," replied Shriver. "We have some predetermined questions, and hopefully I'll be able to ask some of the questions that might be in your head. I hope so."

'They're not even hiding it anymore.'

The apparently clairvoyant host indicated further that she wanted "this to be like a kitchen table — like, just think we're sitting around the kitchen table and we're jamming about all kinds of stuff."

Concerning the scripted nature of the event, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said, "HOLY S***! They're not even hiding it anymore."

John Daniel Davidson, senior editor at the Federalist, noted, "Even Kamala Harris's town hall events are more 'staged' than Trump's legendary appearance at McDonald's."

'There's been a really dangerous embrace of isolationism.'

Harris, spared from having to think on her feet, recycled the script she has attempted to recite in recent interviews, including the lines about former military and intelligence officials' opposition to President Donald Trump she used in her recent Bret Baier interview. Nevertheless, she still managed to toss a handful of word salads.

In one instance, she told her muzzled audience:

You know, the nature of a democracy is such that I think there is a duality. On the one hand, there's an incredible strength when our democracy is intact. An incredible strength in what it does to protect the freedoms and rights of its people. Oh, there's great strength in that. And it is very fragile. It is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it. So that's the moment we're in. And I say, "Do not despair," because in a democracy, as long as we can keep it, in our democracy, the people — every individual has the power to make a decision about what this will be. And that's — so let's not feel powerless.

Cheney chimed in between Harris' monologues and concern-mongered over the possibility that Trump might not commit to another costly foreign entanglement.

"I think that if you look at where the Republican Party is today, there's been a really dangerous embrace of isolationism," said Cheney, who secured less than 29% of the vote in her last bid to hold on to power. "The reality is that since the end of World War II, America has led and we've led, and that has been necessary to defend our freedom."

The border czar agreed, noting, "Isolationism, which is exactly what Donald Trump is pushing — pull out of NATO, abandon our friends — isolationism is not insulation. It is not insulation. It will not insulate us from harm in terms of our national security."

Cheney warned further that Congress might not be able to prevent Trump from exiting NATO or from executing other foreign policy decisions the American people would have given him a mandate to tackle.

'I don't know if anybody is more conservative than I am.'

The New York Times noted that in similar events that Cheney attended with Harris Monday in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the former congresswoman — who had an "A" rating from the group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America at the time she was denied another term by Republican voters — characterized the vice president as an optimal choice for pro-life women.

Cheney suggested that Republican pro-life laws protecting the unborn have gone too far, such that conservative women can back the pro-abortion radical with a clean conscience.

"I think there are many of us around the country who have been pro-life but who have watched what's going on in our states since the Dobbs decision and have watched state legislatures put in place laws that are resulting in women not getting the care they need," said Cheney. "In places like Texas, for example, the attorney general is talking about suing, is suing, to get access to women's medical records. That's not sustainable for us as a country, and it has to change."

Harris has made clear the change she has in mind: eliminate the filibuster in the U.S. Senate in order to codify abortion as a national right.

Neglecting to touch on Harris' support for taxpayer-funded sex changes for illegal aliens and her support for sex-change mutilations for minors, Cheney suggested that her supposed conservatism is compatible with a vote for Harris.

"If people are uncertain, if people are thinking, 'Well, you know, I'm a conservative, I don't know that I can support Vice President Harris,' I would say I don't know if anybody is more conservative than I am," said Cheney.

Trump mocked the establishment duo's events, writing, "Lyin' Kamala has stooped so low as to pick a woman to campaign with her who lost her Congressional Race by the largest margin, 40%, in history. The record holder is Crazed Warhawk Liz Cheney, whose father, Dick, convinced Bush to go into the Middle East and KILL."

