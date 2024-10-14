Trump says Joe Rogan interview will happen: 'I'm doing it'

President Donald Trump suggested on the Monday episode of the "Full Send Podcast" that he would soon appear on "The Joe Rogan Experience" to speak with the titular host.

While the Republican has appeared on a number of popular podcasts in recent weeks, a sit-down with Rogan would undoubtedly help maximize his reach. Rogan's show is in the top three podcasts on Spotify, which is the top U.S. podcast network, and Rogan's show boasts over 17.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

"Full Send Podcast" host Kyle Forgeard said to Trump, "You're doing a lot of podcasts recently. One that I would love to see you on is — I think Joe Rogan has to have you on." Forgeard then asked, "Would you do that?"

"Oh, sure I would," said Trump. "I mean I think I'm doing it, actually."

Forgeard pressed the Republican for clarification, "So you are going to do Joe Rogan?"

"Yeah, I am," said Trump.

After Forgeard suggested that Rogan's massive popularity is the result, in part, of his illumination of corruption during the pandemic, Trump noted that Rogan is a "good guy" with a "good voice."

The Daily Beast indicated that neither the Trump campaign nor a Rogan representative responded immediately to its requests for comment.

While there has not been an official response from Rogan or his team, the Joe Rogan Podcast account posed the question Saturday, "Do you want to see @realDonaldTrump on the podcast?"

At the time of publication, the post had received over 480,000 likes and the comments were overwhelmingly supportive.

Days prior to the poll, Elon Musksaid definitively, "It will happen."

The Joe Rogan Podcast X account subsequently shared an article referring to Trump's possible appearance on the show.

Rogan has long downplayed the possibility of having President Donald Trump on his podcast. He told Lex Fridman in July 2022, for instance, "I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form. I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once; I've said no every time."

'It would be interesting to hear his perspective on a lot of things.'

"I think you'll have him on," responded Fridman, citing Kanye West as an example of a guest Rogan had a good conversation with despite possible earlier skepticism.

Rogan said, "Yeah, but Kanye's an artist. Kanye doing well or not doing well doesn't change the course of our country."

Rogan, who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in 2020 and signaled he would back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) were he to go the distance in 2024, has sporadically defended Trump in the time since while also softening his position about not doing an interview.

Patrick Bet-David pressed the issue last year, asking if it might happen. Rogan told the entrepreneur, "Maybe. Maybe."

"It would be interesting to hear his perspective on a lot of things," Rogan told Bet-David. "I would like to know: What is it like when you actually get into office? I would like to know things like what is like versus perception. What is it actually like when you get in that building? ... When do you know that people are f***ing with you? When do you know that the intelligence agency's lying to you?"

In a September interview with Fridman, Trump indicated that he was unaware there was "any tension" between Rogan and himself, noting, "I've always liked him, but I don't know him."

"I only see him when I walk into the arena with Dana [White], and I shake his hand," said Trump. "I see him there, and I think he's good at what he does, but I don't know about doing his podcast. I guess I'd do it, but I haven't been asked, and I'm not asking them. I'm not asking anybody."

Trump characterized Rogan as a "liberal guy, I guess," but alluded to possible common ground.

"He likes [Robert F.] Kennedy," said Trump. "Bobby's going to be great. But I like that he likes Kennedy."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsed Trump on Aug. 23, indicating that in a second Trump administration, he would have the opportunity to help "Make America Healthy Again."

