Joe Rogan torches MSNBC for 'deceptively' editing clip to appear he praised Kamala Harris, addresses $30M alleged lawsuit

Joe Rogan slammed MSNBC for “deceptively editing” a video clip that made it appear that the massively popular podcaster was praising Vice President Kamala Harris.

As Blaze News previously reported earlier this month, Rogan predicted that Harris would defeat former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election — not necessarily on her merits but rather by the overwhelming propaganda supporting Kamala.

'I think someone that’s willing to do something like that — that’s a real offense.'

During an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast with guest Michael Malice that aired on July 30, Rogan torched the Democratic Party for not embracing Tulsi Gabbard as a presidential candidate because it had an agenda.

Rogan touted Gabbard as "a strong woman."

"She is a person who served overseas twice in a medical unit," he added. "So she got to see people blown up by the war. She was a congresswoman for eight years."

MSNBC posted the clip from the "The Joe Rogan Experience" on its TikTok social media page and edited it to make it appear that Rogan was referring to Harris during those remarks instead of Gabbard.

Gabbard posted the MSNBC clip on her X social media account with the caption: "MSNBC is again EXPOSED as a propaganda machine for the Democrat Elite, and how they will brazenly try to deceive the American people."

On Aug. 2, Gabbard described the MSNBC clip as "completely false."

She added, "Furthermore, it’s another violation of the FEC law by failing to report their propaganda as a contribution to Kamala’s campaign."

MSNBC has since replaced the questionable clip and issued a correction.

"We have removed an earlier version of this post that incorrectly implied Joe Rogan was talking more about Vice President Kamala Harris. He was referring to Tulsi Gabbard," MSNBC stated in a note added to the new version of the video

Rogan commented on the edited MSNBC clip on a recent episode of his incredibly popular podcast. Rogan also addressed the unfounded rumors on social media that he was going to sue MSNBC for $30 million regarding the edited video clip.

Rogan noted that his stepfather recently called him to tell him that he is "happy" that he is suing MSNBC.

Rogan responded, "I'm not suing MSNBC."

The prolific podcaster explained, "But this is what MSNBC did: They took a clip of me talking about Tulsi Gabbard, and they edited it up and made it look like I was saying great things about Kamala Harris."

Guest Andrew Huberman — podcaster and neuroscientist — responded in shock, "Wait, what?"

Rogan responded, "They just deceptively edited the things I was saying. They took it completely out of context what I was talking about. First of all, I was talking about Tulsi Gabbard, and then I was talking about the media behind Kamala Harris, all this surge and all these people deciding that she can win, and they put the two of those together and made it seem like I was praising Kamala Harris."

Rogan noted that he was absolutely talking about Gabbard's accomplishments, such as serving overseas as part of two deployments in the military.

"That’s not something Kamala Harris did," he stressed. "That’s something Tulsi Gabbard did."

Rogan blasted MSNBC, "They don’t care about the truth; they just want a narrative to get out there amongst enough people because most people are just surface readers."

“We’re in a very weird time with media, and I think truth is super important," he continued. "I think someone that’s willing to do something like that — that’s a real offense. It's a real offense. It's not a small thing. It's a real lie, and it’s a lie that changes other people's opinions."

Rogan said "gross" lies like that are "dangerous."

Rogan has not officially endorsed Harris or Trump but did heap praise on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before he ended his presidential campaign earlier this month.

