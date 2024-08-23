Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to end campaign and endorse Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. will reportedly announce that he will suspend his campaign and endorse former President Donald Trump.

An Associated Press report said that Kennedy filed to endorse Trump in a Pennsylvania court just ahead of his announcement from Arizona on Friday.

'We wanted a fair shot. The DNC made that impossible for us.'

Kennedy withdrew from the Arizona ballot on Thursday after announcing that he would be making a speech important to the future of this campaign. The decision was made despite the campaign successfully obtaining enough signatures to get on the Arizona ballot, leading many to believe the independent candidate had decided to drop out.

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump said that he was willing to consider a position for Kennedy in his administration.

Kennedy's running mate, Nicole Shanahan, had also said that they were considering dropping out and endorsing the Trump-Vance ticket. She went on to accuse the Democratic Party of unfairly sabotaging their campaign.

“We don’t want to be a spoiler. We wanted to win. We wanted a fair shot. The DNC made that impossible for us,” Shanahan said. “They have banned us, shadow banned us, kept us off stages, manipulated polls, used lawfare against us, sued us in every possible state. They even planted insiders into our campaign to disrupt it and to create actual legal issues for us.”

Polls have shown that Kennedy supporters like Trump more than they like Harris, leading many to suspect that if RFK dropped out of the race, it would bolster support for the Republican candidate.

