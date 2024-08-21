Trump ‘open’ to giving RFK Jr. role in his administration

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump stated Tuesday that he would be “open” to giving Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (I) a role in his administration, should he win in November.



RFK Jr.’s vice presidential nominee, Nicole Shanahan, recently said that the two candidates in the 2024 presidential campaign are considering either remaining in the race to “establish ourselves” as a third-party alternative or dropping out and throwing their support behind Trump, Blaze News previously reported.

'If he is thinking about getting out, certainly I’d be open to it.'

“There’s two options that we’re looking at, and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump or we draw somehow more votes from Trump,” Shanahan remarked during an interview on the “Impact Theory” podcast.

“Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump,” Shanahan continued. “We walk away from that, and we explain to our base why we’re making this decision.”

Shanahan noted that it is “not an easy decision” but that what she has heard from the Trump campaign recently has been “very positive.”

In a statement released after the podcast interview dropped on Tuesday, Kennedy said he has “always” been “willing to talk with leaders of any political party to further the goals I have served for 40 years in my career and in this campaign.”

He noted that his priorities include “reversing the chronic disease epidemic, ending the war machine, cleaning corporate influence out of government and toxic pollution out of the environment, protecting freedom of speech, and ending politicization of enforcement agencies.”

During Trump’s Tuesday campaign stop in Michigan, CNN’s Kristen Holmes questioned the former president about a potential Cabinet position for RFK Jr.

“Have you considered him for a role in the administration, and what role would that be?” Holmes asked Trump.

“Well, we haven’t, but I would love that endorsement because I’ve always liked him,” Trump responded. “I like him a lot. I respect him a lot.”

Trump added that he “probably would” consider RFK Jr. for a role in his administration.

“He’s a brilliant guy. He’s a very smart guy. I’ve known him for a very long time,” Trump continued. “I didn’t know he was thinking about getting out, but if he is thinking about getting out, certainly I’d be open to it.”

He noted that he would be “honored” by RFK Jr.’s endorsement.

When asked whether Republicans would support a decision to include RFK Jr. in his Cabinet, Trump responded, “I like smart people, and Republicans like me.”

Donald Trump Jr. told Glenn Beck on Wednesday that he is “open and welcome to the idea” of RFK Jr. taking a position in his father’s presidential administration. He noted that RFK Jr. “could be a really great asset.”

“I love the idea of giving him some sort of role in some sort of major three-letter entity or whatever it may be and let him blow it up,” he stated. “I think that’s what we need.”

