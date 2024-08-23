RFK Jr. withdraws from Arizona ballot amid rumors he’ll end presidential bid to ‘join forces’ with Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (I) withdrew from the Arizona ballot on Thursday, a day before both he and former President Donald Trump are slated to speak at two separate events in the state.



A spokesperson for the Arizona secretary of state confirmed RFK Jr.’s withdrawal to the Associated Press. Despite submitting more than enough signatures last week to appear on the Arizona ballot, RFK Jr.’s vice presidential nominee, Nicole Shanahan, and all of the campaign’s electors submitted notarized letters late Thursday withdrawing from the race in the state.

Earlier this week, RFK Jr. announced that he plans “to address the nation” on Friday without providing any further details. He is slated to speak at 2 p.m. ET in Phoenix “about the present historical moment and his path forward,” his campaign reported.

Earlier this week, Shanahan stated that the campaign is weighing staying in the race to “establish ourselves” as a third-party alternative or withdrawing from the race to “join forces” with Trump, Blaze News previously reported. She noted that it was “not an easy decision.”

Trump responded to the endorsement rumors by stating that he would be “open” to considering RFK Jr. for a position in his presidential cabinet.

Donald Trump Jr. told Glenn Beck on Wednesday that RFK Jr. “could be a really great asset” and added that he would be “open and welcome to the idea” of him taking a position in his father’s administration.

“I love the idea of giving him some sort of role in some sort of major three-letter entity or whatever it may be and let him blow it up,” he said. “I think that’s what we need.”

Several hours later and less than 15 miles away from RFK Jr.’s Friday event, Trump is scheduled to hold a rally hosted by Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action in Glendale. The Trump campaign teased Thursday evening that a “special guest” would join the rally, further fueling rumors that RFK Jr. would speak at the event.

The former president plans to discuss his vision for lowering the cost of living and inflation, securing the southern border, and improving safety. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Trump will be joined by Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Kari Lake, Republican nominee for U.S. Congress Abe Hamadeh, Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), Congressmen Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, among others.

Trump told Fox News Thursday evening that he has “no idea” whether RFK Jr. plans to endorse him for president.

“It’s possible we will be meeting tomorrow and we’ll be discussing it,” he added.

