Joe Rogan blasts Democratic Party as not supporting democracy, declares who would be a superior candidate over Kamala Harris

Joe Rogan took the Democratic Party to task on a recent podcast episode, where he also declared who he believes would be a superior presidential candidate over Vice President Kamala Harris. Rogan also made his 2024 presidential election prediction and warned of another presidential assassination attempt.

On an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" released this week, the prolific podcaster was joined by Michael Malice – an author, podcaster, and anarchist political commentator. The duo discussed a myriad of political topics, including the 180-degree flip of the portrayal of Harris by the legacy media, the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, how the Democratic Party forgoes democracy by propping up Kamala without holding any primary elections, and so-called "gender-affirming care" for children.

'It's not real democracy. It’s controlled parties.'

Malice remarked that it is the "gaslighting" regarding Harris that bothers him the most.

Rogan pointed out how Harris was the least popular vice president of all time, and now she is a media darling.

"And then in a moment, a moment in time, all of a sudden, she’s our solution," Rogan declared. "She's our hero. Everybody’s with her, all these social media posts about her. Try Googling a negative story on her, you won’t find one. Ta-da!”

An NBC News poll published in June 2023 showed that only 32% of registered voters have a positive view of Harris, compared to 49% with a negative view, including 39% with a "very negative view." Harris had a net -17 rating, which was the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history.

Social media users have contended that influential internet search engines are suppressing news about Trump while elevating positive news about Harris.

Malice said the media has been covering for Harris for years. Malice recalled the second 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate when then-Rep. Tulsi Gabbard obliterated Harris.

Malice said, "So in 2019, our pal Tulsi absolutely nuked her [Harris] in that second debate."

Following Kamala's disastrous debate at the hands of Gabbard, she plummeted to single digits in the polls and dropped out of the race in December 2019.

Meanwhile, Gabbard was the most Googled candidate after the first, second, and fourth 2020 Democratic debates. Gabbard ended her presidential campaign in March 2020.

Rogan then bashed the Democratic Party for not embracing Gabbard as a presidential candidate because it has an agenda.

"Well, it just shows you that what they’re looking for is not what they say they’re looking for,” Rogan stated. “Because she [Tulsi] is a strong woman. She is a person who served overseas twice in a medical unit. So she got to see people blown up by the war. She was a congresswoman for eight years.”



Rogan continued, "She is a person of color. She’s everything you want, all those things you want, and yet you don’t want her."

Malice theorized that the Democratic Party brushed aside Gabbard because she's "not for war."

Rogan added, "Yes, well, she’s also just not willing to play ball. There’s a game that’s being played, and if you’re like, 'Hey, you’re not supposed to f***ing move the ball.' 'Like, oh, look at this b***h over here. Like, get out of here. You’re gonna f*** up our game.' It’s not real democracy. It’s controlled parties.”

Despite knocking Harris, Rogan proclaimed that Harris would defeat Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

“She’s gonna win,” Rogan said of Kamala.

Malice disagreed and said Harris would not win November's election because "the more she talks" the worse she would perform with voters.

He pointed to Kamala's failed 2020 presidential campaign: "How bad do you have to be that you can’t even make Iowa? She couldn't even compete with the mayor of South Bend."

Malice also questioned Kamala's intelligence and cited her 2020 quote about Ukraine and Russia.

"So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia," she said. "Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically, that’s wrong, and it goes against everything that we stand for."

Malice also believed that Harris would not get the black male vote in the way that Biden did.

He added that anyone not voting for Harris would be labeled a racist and a sexist.

Rogan noted that Harris could win the election not necessarily on her merits but rather by the overwhelming propaganda supporting Kamala.

"I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving into the bulls**t in a way that I never suspected people would before," Rogan said. "They just want no Trump no matter what, and they're willing to gaslight themselves."

Rogan admitted that he thought the assassination attempt on Trump would have galvanized his presidential chances. However, he highlighted how the corporate media "memory-holed" the assassination attempt on the former president.

The podcasters discussed how Google’s auto-complete search feature did not generate an autogenerated suggestion when typing in “Trump assassination attempt.”

Google contended, "There was no manual action taken. Our systems have protections against Autocomplete predictions associated with political violence, which were working as intended prior to this horrific event."

Rogan and Malice both agreed that there would be another assassination attempt on Trump.

Rogan asked, "Do you think they're gonna try to take him [Trump] out again?"

Malice replied, “Yes.”

Rogan agreed, "Yeah, I do too. I think if they did that, this is not the only time they're gonna do that. And then also, that one was so Lee Harvey Oswald, it was so perfect lone gunman, take him out."

You can watch the entire "The Joe Rogan Experience" episode with Michael Malice here.