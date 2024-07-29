Big Tech appears to censor Trump assassination attempt: ‘Election interference?’

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include a statement from Meta.

Big Tech search engines appear to be censoring the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to reports from multiple users.



The New York Post reported Sunday that Google’s “Autocomplete” feature failed to populate results for the deadly July 13 attack. When typing “the assassination attempt of” into the search bar, the autofill did not show results related to Trump, the news outlet stated. Additionally, the Post found that Google did not generate an autogenerated suggestion when typing in “Trump assassination attempt.”

Google’s search results still feature articles regarding the shooting.

The company stated, “There was no manual action taken. Our systems have protections against Autocomplete predictions associated with political violence, which were working as intended prior to this horrific event.”

“We’re working on improvements to ensure our systems are more up to date. Of course, Autocomplete is just a tool to help people save time, and they can still search for anything they want to. Following this terrible act, people turned to Google to find high-quality information – we connected them with helpful results, and will continue to do so,” Google added.

Other Big Tech companies also seemed to be censoring the recent assassination attempt on Trump. Similar to Google, Bing’s search engine did not autofill “Trump” when typing in “assassination attempt on.” Instead, it generated results including “president,” “fdr 1933,” “Reagan,” “Ronald Reagan,” and “George Wallace.”

Microsoft did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News by the time of publication.

Several posts from X users revealed that Meta AI may also be blocking information about the recent attack.

Libs of TikTok wrote on Sunday afternoon, “Meta AI won’t give any details on the attempted ass*ss*nation. We’re witnessing the suppression and coverup of one of the biggest most consequential stories in real time. Simply unreal.”

By Monday morning, it appeared that Meta AI had corrected the issue, Blaze News confirmed. When asked, “Can you give me details on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump?” the platform populated a paragraph detailing the events of the rally on July 13, which resulted in Trump being shot in the ear and the murder of one attendee.

A Meta spokesperson told Blaze News, "We know people have been seeing incomplete, inconsistent, or out of date information on this topic. We're implementing a fix to provide more up-to-date responses for inquiries, and it is possible people may continue to see inaccurate responses in the meantime."

Anything else?

Donald Trump Jr. took to X to blast Google for apparently hiding the attack from its Autocomplete feature.

“Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable,” Trump Jr. wrote.

Elon Musk, who recently endorsed Trump for president, also commented on the situation.

“Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump! Election interference?” Musk wrote.

“They’re getting themselves into a lot of trouble if they interfere with the election,” he wrote in a separate post.

Musk also shared a social media post questioning Google’s claim that it suppresses “predictions associated with political violence.” The post showed many autofill results referring to the assassination attempt on former Presidents Ronald Reagan, Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Andrew Johnson, and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!