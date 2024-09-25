Harris not only threatened to storm the homes of legal gun owners — she supported a handgun ban

Kamala Harris' recent indication that her "values have not changed" prompted critics to wonder what besides taxpayer-funded sex changes for illegal aliens, the elimination of the Hyde Amendment, and the legalization of crack cocaine for personal consumption she still supports.

Just days after sleuths found footage of Harris threatening to storm the homes of law-abiding Americans for surprise gun inspections, CNN analyst Stephen Gutowski highlighted Harris' sponsorship of a handgun ban.

Gutowski dug up a Nov. 2005 San Jose Mercury News article indicating that San Francisco's then-Attorney General Kamala Harris sponsored Proposition H — an ordinance that banned the manufacture, distribution, sale, and transfer of handguns in San Francisco.

'Robbers, rapists and home invaders can be sure that their next victim will be helpless.'

Security guards, police officers, active members of the U.S. military, and criminals would have been the only people left holding guns had a court not killed the ban after it passed. After all, everyone was required to surrender their weapons by April 1, 2006, and would not be compensated for doing so.

The Coalition Against Prohibition stressed in the voter information pamphlet that the Harris-supported proposition denied Americans the choice to defend themselves and protect others.

"You may never need a gun to defend yourself, but someone else will: a woman alone in her apartment during a break-in, a gay man surrounded by attackers, a battered wife pursued by a stalker," wrote the coalition. "Proposition H encourages criminals. Robbers, rapists and home invaders can be sure that their next victim will be helpless."

"The sponsors of this flop have not done their homework. A long-standing California preemption statute prohibits cities from passing a patchwork of conflicting gun laws. If Prop H passes, we will have to pay for a costly lawsuit that San Francisco will lose," said the coalition.

Critics of the Harris-backed gun ban also noted that despite a similar initiative in Washington, D.C., murders continued to skyrocket.

Republican opponents of the Harris-backed gun ban quipped, "We have a bridge to sell to anyone who believes criminals will turn in their handguns."

The San Francisco Republican Party noted at the time, "One of the first laws enacted by the National Socialist German Workers' Party (Nazis) was to ban the private ownership of guns."

A group of gays, lesbians, and transvestites called "Pink Pistols" similarly denounced the ban, suggesting it would leave them cowering in their homes, "helpless to stop attacks from hurting our friends and families."

Although the gun ban was supposed go into effect in January 2006, the National Rifle Association and others filed a legal challenge, holding up its enforcement long enough for San Francisco County Superior Court Judge James Warren — appointed to the bench by former Republican Gov. Pete Wilson — to kill the ban in June 2006, indicating it was "invalid as preempted by state law."

Harris did not, however, relent in her efforts to disarm Americans.

'I support a mandatory gun buyback program.'

In 2008, she was one of the leftist district attorneys who signed an amici curiae in the Second Amendment case D.C. v. Heller, claiming a total handgun ban was constitutional. Reason noted the brief to which Harris was party also suggested that the Second Amendment does not secure an individual right but rather a "collective" or "militia-related" right.

Harris told reporters in September 2019 — before her previous presidential campaign fizzled out — that she supported a coerced buyback of so-called assault weapons.

"We have to have a buyback program, and I support a mandatory gun buyback program," Harris said in October 2019. "It's got to be smart, we got to do it the right way. But there are 5 million [assault weapons] at least, some estimate as many as 10 million, and we're going to have to have smart public policy that's about taking those off the streets, but doing it the right way."

'We're not taking anyone's guns away.'

The Harris' campaign website indicates that if elected, she would "ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require universal background checks, and support red flag laws that keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people."

Despite her decades-long campaign to disarm law-abiding Americans, Harris has recently adopted the persona of a gun rights supporter, telling Oprah Winfrey at her rally last week, "If someone breaks in my house, they're getting shot."

It's presently unclear whether the gun Harris allegedly owns is a kind she has tried to ban in the past.

"Some people have been pushing a real false choice — to suggest you're either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone's guns away," said Harris. "I'm in favor of the Second Amendment, and I'm in favor of assault-weapons bans, universal background checks, red-flag laws."

During her debate with President Donald Trump earlier this month, Harris claimed, "We're not taking anyone's guns away."

Gutowski noted that the Harris campaign did not respond to his request for comment about her handgun ban.

The NRA Institute for Legislative Action noted in July, "Gun owners should understand that Harris poses the gravest threat to their Second Amendment rights. In fact, Harris's record suggests that she does not believe the Second Amendment protects an individual right to keep and bear arms at all. Moreover, Harris has repeatedly called for government confiscation of some of America’s most popular firearms."

