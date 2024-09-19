'Openly totalitarian': Footage surfaces of Harris threatening to storm houses of law-abiding Americans for surprise gun checks

A 2007 clip of Kamala Harris threatening to storm the homes of law-abiding Americans for surprise gun inspections resurfaced this week, renewing concerns about what version of the vice president is now seeking her boss' job as well as about the fate of Second and Fourth Amendment rights should Harris get what she wants.

The footage was taken at a San Francisco press conference where then-Mayor Gavin Newsom and then-San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris discussed anti-gun legislation on which they had collaborated.

Harris suggested that the possibility that "some kid" might steal a legally acquired firearm justified the government in violating law-abiding owners' privacy and in running roughshod over their rights.

"We're going to require responsible behaviors among everybody in the community," said Harris. "Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to see if you're being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs."

'If we don't resist this, we're done.'

Harris made clear that she and Newsom were looking to "legislate our values" and "encourage certain types of behavior."

Harris also cackled at the mention of the National Rifle Association's inevitable grievances, noting it would likely oppose the legislation, which Fox News Digital indicated she helped draft.

The legislation Newsom ultimately ratified banned the possession or sale of firearms on city property; required residents to store their guns in locked containers or apply trigger locks; and required gun dealers to submit inventories to police every six months.

Newsom noted it left the city with the "strictest anti-gun laws in the country."

"Everybody has a right to self-defense," Alan Gottlieb, the founder of the Second Amendment Foundation, told the Fog City Journal at the time. "The mayor is basically denying people the right of self-defense."

The footage of Harris threatening the "sanctity" of American's locked homes went viral this week.

The Trump campaign called Harris "an anti-gun RADICAL."

"Kamala Harris wants mass gun confiscation, and she's willing to weaponize the government to enter your home and seize your legally owned guns," tweeted the NRA.

Tucker Carlson tweeted, "This is openly totalitarian. If we don't resist this, we're done."

Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) wrote, "A reporter asked me two weeks ago in AZ why I kept referring to Harris as a totalitarian. This is just one more example."

"Kamala Harris literally said they will be doing a gun confiscation. What’s it going to take for everyone to realize these people are straight up communists and they are coming for our guns, our free speech and all our constitutional rights," wrote X user Wall Street Apes.

When asked about her ever-morphing political positions in an interview last month, Kamala Harris said that her "values have not changed."

This response prompted critics to wonder whether she has been trying to pull one over on voters with her recent moderate act — whether she intends to Trojan-horse her California radicalism into the White House.

Such a strategic deception would account for why Harris would all of a sudden feel comfortable claiming to be tough on the border despite previously calling the border wall a "stupid use of money" and overseeing the flood of tens of millions of illegal aliens into the country while border czar, or claiming to be a tough-on-crime "prosecutor" despite praising the "defund the police" movement, bailing out Black Lives Matter rioters, and supporting so-called "police reform."

If her values have indeed not changed, then that would also mean that upon taking power, her newfound moderate outlook might be abrogated by her 2019 outlook — which entailed decriminalizing crack cocaine for personal use, cutting Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding, eliminating the Hyde Amendment, and making taxpayers fund sex changes for illegal aliens — as well as by her outlook in 2007.

When discussing Harris' desire to confiscate Americans' firearms, President Donald Trump told Greg Gutfeld Wednesday, "One thing about a politician — they always revert back to where they were at the beginning because that is what their natural inclination is."

