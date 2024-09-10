Even CNN's Erin Burnett shocked by unearthed evidence of Kamala Harris' radicalism: 'She supports that?'

The latest national New York Times/Siena College poll revealed that whereas likely voters feel confident they know who President Donald Trump is, they are still largely unsure about Kamala Harris, her policies, and her plans.

KFile, an investigative outfit at CNN, unearthed a document this week that provides several alarming insights into what the Democratic candidate might actually believe in, including taxpayer-funded sex changes for illegal aliens and federal prisoners, eliminating the Hyde Amendment, statehood for Washington, D.C., decriminalizing crack cocaine for personal use, and cutting Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding.

These revelations, contained within an American Civil Liberties Union questionnaire completed in 2019 by then-Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), have renewed concerns about the Democrat's radicalism and even managed to surprise CNN's Erin Burnett.

In the questionnaire, Harris vowed to:

End private prisons and illegal alien detention facilities;

"Support the decriminalization at the federal level of all drug possession for personal use";

Slash detention in illegal alien detention facilities by at least 50% and halt funding for the construction of new facilities;

End the use of ICE detainers;

"Pass immigration reform with a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million-plus people living in our communities";

Seek a federal moratorium on the death penalty;

"Fight" to make Washington, D.C., a state;

"Require states with a history of unconstitutionally restricting access to abortion to pre-clear any new law or practice with the Justice Department before it can be enacted";

Repeal the Hyde Amendment and "ensure that all insurers are required to provide full reproductive healthcare services"; and

Ensure that "federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained."

The ACLU told KFile that the questionnaire, which has gone relatively unnoticed for years, has been live since 2019. However, the page source for the document — dated August 2024 — indicates that it was uploaded after President Joe Biden was swapped out of the race for Harris. Questionnaires filled out by other 2020 candidates were reportedly not similarly available.

'My values have not changed.'

When confronted with the findings in the questionnaire, particularly about the future border czar's stated intention to decrease funding to ICE, the titular host of "Erin Burnett OutFront" told KFile's Andrew Kaczynski Monday, "That's pretty incredible on its own."

Burnett had Kacyznski repeat himself after he noted Harris supported taxpayer-funded sex-change mutilations for detained illegal aliens.

"Taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for detained migrants? She actually said she supports that?" said the shocked talking head.

"She both wrote and answered in the affirmative when she was asked that," said Kacyzsnki. "She said she also supported it for federal prisoners."

Kaczynski indicated that Harris had been "trying to get to the left of Bernie Sanders, she was trying to get to the left of Elizabeth Warren" in the 2019 Democratic primary.

"It's pretty incredible stuff," concluded Burnett.

When pressed about whether Harris continues to support these positions — having just recently told CNN's Dana Bash that "my values have not changed" — the Harris campaign told KFile, "The vice president's positions have been shaped by three years of effective governance as part of the Biden-Harris administration."

The campaign added, "As president, she will take that same pragmatic approach, focusing on common-sense solutions for the sake of progress."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!