Oprah pulls out all the stops for Harris rally only to have the VP fumble on border question

Oprah Winfrey hosted a rally Thursday in Michigan, attempting to generate some excitement for Kamala Harris' campaign with the help of various wealthy Hollywood script-readers, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and identity-based booster groups.

After Winfrey spent roughly 25 minutes doing her best to convince potential voters that there is actually a "grassroots movement" behind Harris and that the vice president inspires "a real feeling of optimism and hope," Harris took the stage to knock back several softball questions.

Although the propagandic Q&A was designed to help Harris, it once again demonstrated that she is light on answers, heavy on platitudes, and incapable even in a friendly sit-down of offering actionable solutions to the problems she has helped create and exacerbate while vice president.

At one point, an audience member asked Harris — who oversaw the illegal entry of tens of millions of illegal aliens as border czar and condemned the border wall — what "specific steps to strengthening the border" she would take if elected president.

'I take very seriously the importance of having a secure border.'



"It's a wonderful and important question," said Harris. "I, you know my background was as a prosecutor, and I was also the elected attorney general for two terms of a border state. So this is not a theoretical issue for me. This is something I've actually worked on."

"I take very seriously the importance of having a secure border," continued Harris, "and ensuring the safety of the American people."

Aaron Heitke, the recently retired chief Border Patrol agent for the San Diego sector, cast doubt on Harris' commitment to Americans' security Wednesday, telling members of the House Homeland Security Committee that the Biden-Harris administration hid information about illegal aliens with terrorism ties from the American public as part of its effort to "quiet the border-wide crisis."

Heitke said, "The administration was trying to convince the public that there was no threat at the border."

Owing to the Biden-Harris administration's policies, the sector chief indicated the border went virtually undefended in various high-traffic areas for "weeks and months at a time," while unknown numbers of dangerous foreign nationals poured in.

Blaze News previously reported that at the same hearing, Patty Morin, mother of Rachel Morin, said, "They are bringing criminals into our country. They are allowing them into our smallest towns, and our people are dying."

Rachel Morin was savagely raped and murdered. The suspected perpetrator is an illegal alien who fled El Salvador to the U.S. last year after murdering a young woman.

Harris' meandering three-minute response culminated in a criticism of Republicans for not passing Democrats' so-called bipartisan border bill — legislation that would not have remedied the party's illegal immigration crisis, which could largely be resolved by actions taken by the executive branch.

Winfrey appeared keen to help orient Harris toward some semblance of an answer for the question of how she might address the crisis she has overseen.

"To answer Justin's question, now that that bill is gone and hasn't passed, will you introduce —" Winfrey said, at which point she was interrupted by the vice president.

"Absolutely," said Harris. "When I am elected as president of the United States, I will make sure that bill gets to my desk, and I will sign it into law."

The New York Post highlighted that Harris provided no additional policy proposals besides the one lawmakers already rejected.

In one of the more brazen moments of pandering during the interview, Harris attempted to paint herself as a supporter of the Second Amendment with the competence to shoot a home intruder.

"I'm a gun owner, too," said Harris. "If someone breaks in my house, they're getting shot."

"Some people have been pushing a real false choice — to suggest you're either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone's guns away," said Harris. "I'm in favor of the Second Amendment, and I'm in favor of assault-weapons bans, universal background checks, red-flag laws."

A video resurfaced earlier of Harris threatening to storm the homes of law-abiding Americans for surprise gun inspections.

In the 2007 footage taken at a San Francisco press conference, Harris said, "Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to see if you're being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs."

While politicians often change their positions as Harris has over immigration, fracking, and other issues since President Joe Biden's ouster from the race, the vice president recently made clear to CNN that her "values have not changed."

During the Oprah rally, the newly minted gun-toting border defender also spoke vaguely of national unity, despite her continued efforts to vilify her opponent, who has twice been targeted in assassination attempts, and the recent survey indicating nearly 1 in 3 Democrats polled said it "would be better if Trump had been killed."

Harris said:

This is a moment where we can and must come together, as Americans, understanding we have so much more in common than what separates us. Let's come together with the character that we are so proud of about who we are, which is, we are an optimistic people. We are an optimistic people. Americans by character are people who have dreams, and ambitions, and aspirations, we believe in what is possible, we believe in what can be. And we believe in fighting for that. That's how we came into being.

