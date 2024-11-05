Joe Rogan makes surprise endorsement on eve of Election Day

Joe Rogan made an unexpected endorsement on the eve of Election Day, throwing his support behind former President Donald Trump.



Rogan made the announcement on X with the drop of a new podcast episode with Elon Musk.

'He's not a person that does endorsements, but he did an endorsement.'

"The great and powerful [Elon Musk]," Rogan wrote. "If it wasn't for him we'd be f***ed."

"He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way," Rogan continued.

"For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump," he declared.

During the podcast episode, Rogan thanked Musk for purchasing Twitter and ensuring free speech on social media.

Rogan told Musk he believes he "changed the course of history."

"You made a fork in the road. We were headed down a path of censorship and of control of narratives that is unprecedented," he stated.

Musk told Rogan that if Trump does not secure the presidency, there will not be another election.

Rogan responded, "I think you're right. I think people — and a lot of people — are waking up and realize that, that have been life-long Democrats."

Musk explained, "If the Dems win this election, they will legalize enough illegals to turn the swing states, and everywhere will be like California. There will be no escape."

Rogan called it "so insane."

Musk looked into the camera and pleaded for viewers to go out and vote.

"Vote like your life depends on it. Vote like your future depends on it. Because it does," Musk said. "This is the last chance, man."

The two also discussed how Democrats and the liberal media continue to spread debunked hoaxes about Trump.

Musk stated, "They're doing all the things that they accuse Trump of doing."

"Yeah, openly," Rogan replied.

While onstage at his Pittsburgh rally on Monday evening, Trump learned about Rogan's endorsement. He shared the news with his supporters, who responded with booming cheers.

"Thank you, Joe," Trump said. "He's not a person that does endorsements, but he did an endorsement. So, I just want to thank Joe Rogan. That's fantastic."

Trump appeared for an interview on Rogan's podcast last week. On YouTube, the episode has racked up more than 45 million views.

Rogan also shared the interview on X, stating, "Since there's an issue with searching for this episode on YouTube here is the full podcast with Trump."