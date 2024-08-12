REVEALED: The Democrats' chilling plan to control the internet

Independent reporter Matt Orfalea has blown the lid wide open on the manipulation of American voters by the Biden-Harris campaign during the 2020 election.

Orfalea discovered a Zoom meeting from right after the election in which the Biden-Harris team reveal "how they manipulated voters to think Biden’s mental decline was ‘disinformation.’”

In the call, it was revealed that the Democratic National Committee created a program to protect, track, and have social media platforms flag misinformation narratives — which included conversation online about corruption.

The team had bragged that this campaign, which involved Big Tech collusion and the “targeting” of internet users in real time, resulted in 200,000 votes for Biden.

“This is your federal government and your Democratic National Committee putting a program together to target you,” Glenn Beck says, outraged.

Rob Flaherty, who was the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign digital director, called the program “one of the smartest things orchestrated by the Democratic Party.”

Then, Biden for President's director of rapid response, who later became the Biden administration’s White House deputy director of digital strategy, said on the same Zoom call that “there was a massive amount of disinformation relating to Biden’s mental fortitude.”

“She explained that people were making posts related to topics deemed disinformation, and they were targeted in real time online, based on their online behavioral cues, building out personas based on the kind of content that you were consuming and were searching for, and the kind of websites you were visiting,” Glenn explains.

“They are monitoring every keystroke you make. If you say something out of line with what the state wants you to say — this is KGB stuff,” he continues.

One of the most infuriating aspects of this entire campaign is that those who saw through it were all called conspiracy theorists.

“Remember how we were all told that it is a conspiracy theory?” Glenn asks. “As they’re telling us that they have to police us for mis-, dis-, and mal-information, they told us that he was fine, that he was top of his game.”

Then after his disastrous debate, it became impossible to keep up the charade.

“All of a sudden, it was okay to question his mental acuity, and so they did, to the point where they operated a coup on him,” he adds.

