'Stay in line!' Technical issues at polls not deterring voters in deep-red Pennsylvania county

The Trump campaign and Republican lawmakers are urging Pennsylvania voters to proceed to their polling places and to remain in line despite the malfunctions now affecting various voting machines in the Keystone State.

Footage went viral Tuesday morning showing an election official notifying frustrated Pennsylvania voters that the voting machines on site and elsewhere in Cambria County were down.

"Literally everybody in the county is having the exact same problem," said the official, adding that would-be voters could either wait in line or fill out a ballot for her to take later to the courthouse.

Concerned Americans flooded the comments with questions about possible election shenanigans, their confidence having likely already been shaken by recent reports of alleged "large scale" voter fraud and poll watchers being turned away in various areas in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of State confirmed that the malfunctions were taking place in Cambria County, where Trump beat Biden in 2020 by 37 percentage points, and noted that "voters are continuing to vote by paper ballot, in accordance with normal operations, while the county resolves the issue with in-precinct scanning."

"We are working with the County to resolve this technical matter and remain committed to ensuring a free, fair, safe, and secure election," said the department.

Cambria County solicitor Ron Repak said in a statement:

The Cambria County Board of Election learned early this morning that a software malfunction in the County’s Electronic Voting System has prevented voters from scanning their ballots. This should not discourage voters from voting at their voting precincts. The Board has filed a Court Order extending the time to vote within Cambria County. No one should be turned away from the polls if they wish to cast their vote.

The Republican Party amplified the suggestion by Alex Meyer, deputy political director for the Trump campaign, that "voters should still proceed to their polling places as planned."

"The voting process is ongoing, and a court order has been filed in hopes of extended voting hours to 10pm to ensure everyone has an opportunity to cast their ballot," Meyer wrote on X.

"Both electronic voting via express voting machines and hand-marked paper ballots are available at polling places. Completed ballots, regardless of format, will be accepted, secured, and counted by the Board of Elections," continued Meyer.

Meyer noted further that the county's board of elections has assured voters that all submitted ballots "will be safeguarded and included in the final count."

GOP chairman Michael Whatley emphasized the importance of voters remaining in line:

We understand that there are some line delays on the ground. We need you to stay in line. We need you to fill out your ballot in full and deliver it. Our Pennsylvania lawyers are all over this issue and will ensure fairness and accuracy in the process. Stay in line! Deliver your ballot!

Various other conservatives implored Republican voters to stick it out.

Jack Posobiec, senior editor at Human Events, wrote, for instance, "For every second you get stuck in line or face an issue at the polls[,] Remember there is one man who wasn't able to vote this year[.] A Pennsylvanian[.] His name was Corey Comperatore[.] Do it for Corey."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna tweeted, "Stay in line!"

Mike Davis of the Article III Project noted that despite the voter machine issues, "Kamala Democrats are fighting in court against a mere 3-hour extension to ensure voters can vote. Kamala Democrats are fighting to disenfranchise voters on Election Day. Stay in line, Trump voters."

WTAJ-TV reported that just before 11 a.m., a court ordered that Cambria County polls will remain open until 10 p.m., affording voters additional time to cast their votes.

Pollsters have indicated that the election may hinge on the final result in Pennsylvania, where AtlasIntel's final poll showed President Donald Trump leading by 1 percentage point.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.

