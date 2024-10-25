Thousands of apparently fraudulent voter applications discovered in Pennsylvania

Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney Heather Adams announced Friday that investigators have uncovered evidence of what appears to be a "large scale" voter fraud campaign.

The Republican DA indicated during a press conference that the county's chief clerk of elections and registrar of voter registration, Christa Miller, contacted her earlier in the week regarding what appeared to be fraudulent voter registration applications received by her office.

County commissioner Ray D'Agostino, the chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Elections, confirmed that two separate drop batches, amounting altogether to roughly 2,500 completed applications, were dumped off by individuals near the county's elections office around the time of the Monday deadline.

According to the DA, when preparing to enter the forms into the Statewide Uniform Registry, "staff noticed that numerous applications appeared to have the same handwriting, were filled out on the same day with unknown signatures, and some were previously registered voters and the signatures on file did not match the signatures on the applications."

Adams indicated that in their review so far, investigators have found signs of fraud affecting 60% of the registrations.

The issues encountered have included inaccuracies with the addresses listed on the applications; false personal identifying information, including false names; and inconsistencies between Social Security information and names. While the identifying information on other suspect applications appeared to be correct, the corresponding residents confirmed that they had not requested or completed the forms, and further, that the signatures on the forms were not theirs.

'Our systems worked.'

While most of the applications were supposedly from Lancaster residents, Adams indicated there were also questionable applications received from residents in various other locations including Strasburg, Akron, Ephrata, and Mount Joy.

D'Agostino indicated that the applications from the questionable batches are undergoing an extensive multi-step review and that those deemed eligible will be processed.

"At this point, it is believed that the fraudulent voter registrations are connected to a large scale canvassing operation for voter registrations that date back to June," said Adams. "However, the majority of the applications received are dated August 15 and after."

Adams said that the investigation is ongoing and that she will not comment on who may have dropped off the applications.

The board of elections noted in a statement, "Our Lancaster County Elections system is secure. Our systems worked. We will continue to operate with the highest levels of veracity, integrity, and transparency so that Lancaster County voters can be confident in our election."

President Donald Trump beat President Joe Biden in Lancaster County by over 44,000 votes in 2020.

According to Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight polling, Trump presently has a slight edge over Harris in Pennsylvania.

