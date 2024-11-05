Pollster that nailed 2020 election releases final poll — and it's really bad news for Harris

AtlasIntel, among the more accurate polling outfits in the 2020 presidential election, released the results of its final state-level polls in 12 key states Monday night. The numbers do not look good for Kamala Harris.

According to the poll, President Donald Trump is positioned to beat Harris in all seven swing states — in Arizona, where he is leading by 5.1 percentage points; in Georgia (+1.6); in Michigan (+1.5); in Nevada (+3.1); in North Carolina (+2.1); in Pennsylvania (+1.0); and in Wisconsin (+0.9). After checking the political pulse in Montana, Ohio, and Texas, AtlasIntel indicated that Trump is also leading in those states by 8.5 points, 10.6 points, and 20.2 points, respectively.

Harris, meanwhile, has a healthy 5.4-point lead in Virginia and a 2-point lead in Minnesota, where Trump is 1.2 points behind Harris with likely white voters, significantly behind with Asian voters, but, surprisingly enough, leading among black voters — as well as leading by double digits with independents.

The stated margin of error is two percentage points for Pennsylvania, four points for Nevada, and three points for the other key states.

The AtlasIntel poll has some Republicans cautiously expressing excitement over the potential of beating Harris nationwide, but particularly in the home state of her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz. The Republican Party of Minnesota, for instance, noted that Trump "is trailing Harris by just 2 pts. In 2016, Trump lost MN by less than 2 pts. VOTE, VOTE VOTE!"

AtlasIntel, one of the polling outfits frequently cited by Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight, indicated that where the Electoral College is concerned, "the contest remains open on the eve of Election Day," adding that Pennsylvania has emerged "as the state most likely to decide the race, with its 19 electoral votes potentially securing the Electoral College majority for Trump."

'AtlastIntel has shown a structural advantage for Trump.'

AtlasIntel surveyed 1,840 respondents in Pennsylvania, finding that with third-party options available, 49.1% of likely voters would cast a ballot for Trump and 48.4% would vote for Harris. In a head-to-head, Trump was up 49.6% to 48.6%.

Meanwhile, Republican Senate candidate David McCormick lagged behind Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey (D) by roughly three points.

The gender divide seen elsewhere in the union prevailed in the Keystone State, where once again, the majority of men signaled support for Trump and the majority of women signaled support for Harris.

When broken down by age, Harris' strongest support came from respondents ages 30-44. Among voters ages 18-29, Harris was up 46% to 44%. Trump was up by double digits among likely voters ages 45-64.

AtlasIntel's findings appear to suggest that with Pennsylvania's 19 Electoral College votes, Trump might win 312-226.

"Since the beginning of this race, AtlastIntel has shown a structural advantage for Trump," Andrei Roman, the CEO of AtlasIntel, told Fox News' Jesse Watters on Monday.

Roman indicated that there appears to be greater enthusiasm among conservative voters in this election, highlighting an increased turnout in rural areas, which historically vote Republican, and "quite depressed turnout" in historically Democratic urban areas. As for the suburbs, Roman noted that "more conservative voters are showing up and sort of compensating for progressive voters."

In its Nov. 4 national poll, AtlastIntel showed Trump leading Harris 50%-48.8%.

