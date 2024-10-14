CNN pollster stunned by black voters' lack of support for Kamala Harris, especially men

CNN polling analyst Harry Enten said he was stunned to see the continuing collapse of support for Democrats from black voters in recent polling.

"Sometimes there's a trend line I never noticed before, and it makes me go, 'Whoa!'" said Enten.

'This is part of a long-standing trend of young black men moving away from the Democratic Party. Kamala Harris is just the latest to face that magnitude of younger black men going toward Republicans.'

"This is one of them. This is the Democratic margin among black men under the age of 45 in presidential elections. You go back to November of 2012, what do you see? You see Obama by 81. Clinton only won them by 63," he explained.

"Then we're all the way down to Biden last time around, by 53, a tremendous drop-off already," Enten continued. "And then you take a look at the average of the most recent polls. Kamala Harris is up by only 41 points! That is about half the margin that Obama won them by back in November of 2012."

He went on to show that the pattern of decreasing support in the black community for Democrats extended into polling of black males overall, even though Democrats still have far more support from black voters than Republicans do. Even among black women, Harris has historically low support compared to previous Democratic candidates.

"This is part of a long-standing trend of young black men moving away from the Democratic Party," Enten concluded. "Kamala Harris is just the latest to face that magnitude of younger black men going toward Republicans."

Enten posted video of his comments at CNN to his X account.

