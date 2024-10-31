Biden accuses Trump of demonization seconds after calling 80 million Americans ‘garbage’

After Joe Biden’s recent statement that Trump supporters are “garbage,” it’s hard to tell whether he has it out for the Trump campaign or Kamala’s.

His comments came after Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, where comedian Tony Hinchcliffe — who rose to fame after giving an absolutely brutal and hilarious roast at Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady" — told a joke at the expense of Puerto Rico.

Hinchcliffe led into his joke by saying there was an island of garbage in the ocean but then said he believed that island of garbage was called Puerto Rico.

The mainstream media has latched onto Hinchcliffe’s joke, using it to paint all Trump supporters as racists and, of course, Nazis. However, when the president of the United States took it upon himself to call Trump supporters “garbage” after Hinchcliffe’s comments — the divisive rhetoric started to really hurt Kamala’s campaign.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said in a statement, adding, “His demonization seems unconscionable, and it’s un-American.”

“Yeah, I know, the left never demonizes people. That’s not their thing. Except he just did,” Rick of “The Rick and Bubba Show” comments.

However, it’s not just Biden who’s throwing last minute Hail Mary-style digs at the former president but Bill Clinton as well.

“He keeps talking about how he wants to get even and may have to call out the military on our own people, the danger within. I suppose that includes me, and, I mean basically, he’s asserted the right to go after anybody that he thinks, in his wisdom, is a threat,” Clinton said at a Harris-Walz even in Durham, North Carolina.

Rick can’t believe the hypocrisy in Clinton’s statement.

“We don’t have enough time in the show to list all the people that the Democrats have prosecuted and tried to put in jail or put in jail simply because they oppose them politically. And they’re the ones who have weaponized the government."

