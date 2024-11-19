Ocasio-Cortez hammered with accusations of anti-Semitism after she blames Jewish group for Democrats' loss

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York blamed a Jewish lobbying group for the Democratic Party's woes in the election and got nailed with online backlash.

Ocasio-Cortez posted the missive on social media in an attempt to steer the liberal in-fighting against the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel lobbying group.

'Scapegoating the Jews for one’s failure is unreflective and a truly pathetic and ugly tactic.'

"If people want to talk about members of Congress being overly influenced by a special interest group pushing a wildly unpopular agenda that pushes voters away from Democrats then they should be discussing AIPAC," said Ocasio-Cortez in response to a senior adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

The congresswoman was immediately assailed by those who perceived the criticism as motivated by anti-Semitism.

"Unsurprising, but still deeply concerning to see AOC react to the election by blaming @AIPAC for 'overly influencing' Congress and falsely claiming that supporting Israel is 'wildly unpopular.' Scapegoating the Jews for one’s failure is unreflective and a truly pathetic and ugly tactic," responded Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

"Many lessons should be learned from the results of the 2024 election. If the only lesson learned by @AOC is to blame the Jews and Israel, then she deserves to be called out for trafficking in Antisemitism," replied Newsweek contributor Joel Petlin.

"There is a critical conversation to be had about AIPAC. But so singularly focusing on them here - when there are a number of special interest groups that operate the same way - plays into dangerous tropes," said Amy Spitalnick of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs.

Ocasio-Cortez has been accused of anti-Semitism before, but she has also been excoriated by the far left for not being sufficiently anti-Israel. In October, the Democratic Socialists of America, the congresswoman's party, said it was going to take a vote to censure her for daring to approve of bills in Congress affirming Israel's right to exist.

