Elderly man arrested for making death threats against Trump on Facebook: 'I am your assassin'

An elderly man was arrested in Southern California for allegedly posting threats to assassinate President Donald Trump on social media.

73-year-old Thomas Eugene Streavel is accused of making the threats on his Facebook account before the presidential election in 2024, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

'Let me put a bullet right between the ears of your president-elect. ... That’s my purpose for living.'

Streavel lives in Yucca Valley in San Bernardino County and was charged with three counts of making threats against Trump, who was the president-elect at the time.

One of the threats documented by officials was made on Nov. 6, the day after the election.

“[T]rump is a dead man walking for the time being until a patriot like myself blows his [expletive] brains out in the very near future," the message read.

Six days later, he allegedly posted that he was “willing to make America great again and blow his [expletive] brains out.”

Then a week later, another message appeared.

“Let me put a bullet right between the ears of your president-elect. ... That’s my purpose for living," it read.

A fourth message was posted after that.

“I’m praying for a successful assassination of your president-elect," the post allegedly read. “My life’s mission is killing the worthless LOSER [expletive] and my mission starts tonight so watch yourself trump [sic], you are a dead [expletive] and I am your assassin.”

“This defendant is charged with threatening the life of our President — a man who has already survived two deranged attempts on his life,” said U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. “The Department of Justice takes these threats with the utmost seriousness and will prosecute this crime to the fullest extent of the law.”

The federal grand jury indicted Streavel on May 29, but the indictment was unsealed on June 3.

“There is no place for political violence or threats of violence in the United States. We will not hesitate to arrest and charge others who engage in similar criminal conduct," said U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

Streavel pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a $10,000 bail. A trial date was set for July 28.

If convicted, the man faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each count.

