Illegal alien threatened to shoot Trump in the head in handwritten letter, DHS Sec. Noem says

An illegal alien allegedly composed a letter threatening to shoot and kill President Donald Trump over the deportations the president has ordered.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on social media that the suspect had been detained, and she posted an image of the handwritten threat letter.

'You have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him.'

"Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars," wrote Noem on social media.

The letter claimed that the president had deported some of the author's family and that he would self-deport to Mexico after killing Trump.

"We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans — we have done more for this country than you white people — you have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him," the letter read.

"I will self deport myself back to Mexico but not before I use my 30 yard 6 [sic] to shoot your precious president in is [sic] head — I will see him at one of his big ralleys [sic]," it concluded.

The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Ramon Morales Reyes, who is accused of mailing the letter to ICE officials. He was apprehended on Thursday, and he remains in custody in Juneau, Wisconsin.

Noem connected the threat to the irresponsible rhetoric used by politicians.

"This threat comes not even a year after President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, and less than two weeks after former FBI Director Comey called for the President’s assassination," she continued. "All politicians and members of the media should take notice of these repeated attempts on President Trump’s life and tone down their rhetoric."

Image Source: Department of Homeland Security press release.

Officials said that Morales Reyes had entered the U.S. illegally nine times in the period from 1998 until 2005. He also had a criminal record with criminal damage to property, felony hit and run, and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier, according to DHS.

"I will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure the protection of President Trump," concluded Noem.

