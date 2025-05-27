Democrat mayor will be investigated for alleged aiding and abetting of illegal aliens, Tennessee congressman says

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee said that a mayor will be investigated for allegedly "aiding and abetting" illegal immigration.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell has criticized some Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations for what he said were violations of due process, but Ogles countered that the mayor might be guilty of helping illegal immigrants.

'Ending the illegal alien invasion unleashed by Democrats and kept alive by obstructionist, activist mayors like Freddie O'Connell.'

Ogles said Monday that the Homeland Security and Judiciary Committees would be looking into O'Connell's conduct to determine whether the city has improperly funneled federal money into a "criminal enterprise."

“Ending the illegal alien invasion unleashed by Democrats and kept alive by obstructionist, activist mayors like Freddie O'Connell. That’s why I brought together patriots from every level of Tennessee’s government — from city councilmen to state legislators to federal law enforcement officials,” Ogles wrote in a press release.

O'Connell has criticized ICE operations in Nashville, especially one in May that included the cooperation of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says they’ve arrested people with criminal histories or criminal intent this week, but they have shown us no proof,” said the Nashville mayor. “We don’t even know the names of who they’ve arrested, much less the charges. What we have seen is a violation of due process and the defiance of court orders.”

O'Connell asked for more cooperation and advance notice from ICE, but he admitted local officials are powerless to oppose the operations.

RELATED: DHS releases details about 'barbaric, dangerous' illegal aliens on Sudan deportation flight after federal judge ruling

Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The The Washington Post via Getty Images

"The only way to secure our streets from the violence of illegal alien criminals is to stand with President Trump and support the efforts of ICE," Ogles continued. "Anyone who stands in the way of ICE is aiding foreign enemies and should be held accountable. It’s time to take back our country, secure Tennessee, and make America safe again."

In an interview with Blaze Media reporter Julio Rosas, border czar Thomas Homan warned officials against crossing the line into criminal activity when defending illegal aliens.

"I support anybody who wants to support their First Amendment right, but don't cross the line," Homan said. "I said from day one, you can not support ICE. You can support sanctuary cities. Shame on you, but you have that right. But don't cross that line, or we will ask for criminal prosecution."

O'Connell said in an interview in 2024 that many consider Nashville to be the San Francisco of Tennessee because of its liberal politics.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!