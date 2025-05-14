VIDEO: Tom Homan tells Blaze reporter that Democrat who allegedly assaulted ICE agent should be arrested

President Donald Trump's border czar told Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas that the Democrat who allegedly assaulted a federal agent at a New Jersey detention center should be arrested.

Homan went on to say that he supports the right of Americans to protest but that anyone, including members of Congress, who step over the line into criminal activity should be arrested.

'No one is above the law. These men and women put their lives on the line every day. We should be supporting them, not assaulting them.'

"Do you want the congresswoman who was caught on camera assaulting ICE agents to be arrested for that?" Rojas asked Homan Wednesday.

"If you assault an officer? Absolutely," Homan responded. "No one is above the law. These men and women put their lives on the line every day. We should be supporting them, not assaulting them."

The mayor of Newark was detained when he and Democrat members of Congress tried to gain access to the detention center and were refused. Many on the right have demanded that the Democrats face criminal prosecution over the incident.

"Especially at a facility carrying some of the worst of the worst," Homan continued. "You can't lose control of the facility. When you cause something there, it causes the safety and security of the facility to fail, and that's not what we want."

"I support anybody who wants to support their First Amendment right, but don't cross the line," Homan added.

"Don't cross it to criminal activity. I mean, I love protesters. But don't cross the line. I said from day one, you can not support ICE. You can support sanctuary cities. Shame on you, but you have that right," he continued.

"But don't cross that line, or we will ask for criminal prosecution," Homan concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rosas also confronted New Jersey Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver, who was caught on video apparently assaulting an ICE agent, in the halls of Congress. She refused to answer his questions and hid behind her aides.

Democrats have argued that members of Congress are legally allowed unannounced access to federal facilities as a part of the oversight power of the legislative branch.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) forcefully rejected any suggestion that the Democrats involved in the detention center protest should be arrested.

“We’re not going to be intimidated by their tactics to try to force principled opposition from not standing up to their extremism,” said Jeffries to reporters on Tuesday.

"No one’s intimidated by this dude — no one," Jeffries said about the president. "It's a red line. They know better than to go down that road.”

Here's the exclusive video from Julio Rosas:

Border Czar Tom Homan tells National Correspondent @Julio_Rosas11 the House Democrats who allegedly assaulted ICE agents in Newark should be arrested: "Absolutely. No one is above the law."

