VIDEO: NJ Democrat refuses to take responsibility for alleged ICE assault when confronted by Blaze Media

Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey was confronted by Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas about video appearing to show her assaulting federal agents.

McIver was among the Democrats who demanded access to the ICE detention facility in Newark on Friday, but she was caught on bodycam video apparently assaulting the federal officers there.

'Congresswoman, you had a lot to say outside of the ICE facility. Why don't you say anything right now?'

Rosas tried to make McIver answer questions about the video as she walked down the halls of Congress with her aides on Wednesday.

"Congresswoman, I just wanted to ask you what your response is to being on camera assaulting ICE agents?" asked Rosas. "Do you have a response, Congresswoman?"

McIver marched on without responding with her aides alongside her.

"Congresswoman, what's your response to DHS saying that the illegal immigrants held in Delaney Hall are hardened criminals?" Rosas continued.

"Congresswoman, you had a lot to say outside the ICE facility. Why don't you say anything right now?" he prodded.

Earlier in the day, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called for McIver to be expelled from Congress.

"LaMonica McIver, a member of @HomelandGOP, couldn’t even look up as video played of her assaulting ICE officers during today’s hearing," wrote Greene.

Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn

"She has zero respect for law enforcement or the rule of law, which is especially disgraceful as we honor law enforcement during Police Week," she added. "This isn’t just grounds for censure or removal from committees. LaMonica McIver should be EXPELLED from Congress."

McIver fired back at Greene in a mocking tweet.

"Living rent-free in Marjorie’s brain! Mind you, she left committee and I’m still here….," she wrote.

Here's the video of Rosas confronting McIver:

