'No one's intimidated by this dude': Dem Leader Jeffries warns Trump against arresting Democrats over ICE trespassing

Democrat House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries of New York issued a warning against President Donald Trump after numerous demands that Democrats be arrested for allegedly trespassing onto ICE detention centers.

Jeffries lashed out at the administration while speaking to reporters in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. He cited some falling poll numbers for the president while claiming that Trump was trying to intimidate his political opponents.

'We’re not going to be intimidated by their tactics to try to force principled opposition from not standing up to their extremism.'

“It’s a red line,” said Jeffries. “They know better than to go down that road.”

Some Democratic members of the U.S. House tried to gain entry into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainment center in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday. The scene turned to chaos when they were refused entry, and some agents were allegedly assaulted.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, also a Democrat, was arrested after allegedly trespassing with activists and Democrats. He argued that the center was refusing entry to fire officials to check for safety and fire ordinance compliance.

Jeffries has rejected calls from many that the Democrats deserve to be arrested or censured for their actions.

“We’re not going to be intimidated by their tactics to try to force principled opposition from not standing up to their extremism,” he continued.

“It didn’t happen when Donald Trump temporarily was sitting high in the immediate aftermath of the election. Do you think it’s going to happen now, when he’s the most unpopular president in American history after his first 100 days? Give me a break. No one’s intimidated by this dude — no one," Jeffries reiterated.

"And so there are clear lines that they just dare not cross," he concluded.

Democrats have also argued that they had authority to access any federal center under their oversight authority.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told CNN that the lawmakers had assaulted the ICE officers, and accused one Democrat of "body-slamming a female ICE officer."

