Democrat mayor arrested at ICE detention center, and it’s all captured on video

A Democrat mayor was arrested after allegedly trespassing into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Newark, New Jersey, and the incident was captured on video.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka accused the ICE detainment center of acting in violation of local laws before he was taken into custody by Homeland Security. He has criticized the center for a lack of safety inspections and proper permits.

'That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.'

Alina Habba, the interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, made a statement about the arrest on her social media account.

"The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon," wrote Habba.

"He has willingly chosen to disregard the law," she added. "That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW."

Baraka, who is also running for the Democratic nomination for governor of New Jersey, said his goal was to get inside the center.

“We are trying to get in, and we are going to get in today,” said Baraka to WNJB-TV. “It doesn’t matter who is inside; I think they may have detainees; they shouldn’t be in there. We allowed the courts to negotiate this when there were no detainees and just workers, GEO, and us. ICE doesn’t have a long-term lease with these folks, so GEO is completely responsible and hiding behind ICE right now."

He claimed that officials of the detainment center were not allowing fire officials inside to inspect the center.

“Fire officials can go inside a building at any time they want to do any inspections, and they’re not allowing them in," said Baraka. "Fire officials were here, code officials were here yesterday, and they wouldn’t let us in. And now I am here today.”

The GEO Group, which operates the center, denied the allegations and accused the mayor and others of creating a publicity stunt.

Here's one of the videos of his arrest:

🚨DEMOCRAT MAYOR OF NEWARK, NJ HAS BEEN ARRESTED AFTER STORMING AN ICE FACILITY pic.twitter.com/c1Rsz2Dyx6

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 9, 2025

