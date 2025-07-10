DHS rips into 'FAKE NEWS LIE' from CNN that Sec. Noem delayed search and rescue teams in Texas flooding

The Department of Homeland Security forcefully denied an article from CNN claiming that DHS Sec. Kristi Noem delayed deployment of search and rescue teams to the devastating flooding in Texas.

The CNN story said that search and rescue teams are usually deployed in anticipation of a disaster, but in the case of the Texas floods, they were delayed by several days after the flooding event. The report blamed a new cost-saving measure implemented by Noem that required a personal sign-off for any spending above $100,000.

'Display of activist journalism and distracts from the robust, coordinated federal response led by Secretary Noem that has saved over 900+ lives.'

The report depended on four sources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency who spoke to the outlet anonymously. They said the $100,000 sign-off requirement would significantly hamstring their efforts.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told CNN that other search and rescue assets were used before the need for FEMA resources rose to the point that Noem signed off on the expenditure.

“FEMA is shifting from bloated, DC-centric deadweight to a lean, deployable disaster force that empowers state actors to provide relief for their citizens,” read a statement from McLaughlin. “The old processes are being replaced because they failed Americans in real emergencies for decades.”

CNN also claimed that by Monday, only 86 FEMA staffers had been deployed to the disaster, which was "a fraction" of the response typically ordered for such an operation. That number increased to 311 staffers by Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday the official account for DHS responded on social media.

"This is a FAKE NEWS LIE from CNN. This reporting is an unapparelled [sic] display of activist journalism and distracts from the robust, coordinated federal response led by Secretary Noem that has saved over 900+ lives," read the statement.

"While these 'journalists' slept comfortably in D.C., Secretary Noem deployed to Texas, working day and night to approve every possible need that search and rescue workers had," the agency added. "Within moments of the flooding in Texas, DHS assets, including the U.S. Coast Guard, tactical Border Patrol units and FEMA personnel surged into unprecedented action alongside Texas first responders. The U.S. Coast Guard alone rescued over 230 Americans."

The statement went on to tout Noem's "breakthrough" management of the emergency response that focused on sending funding support immediately to the states to jump-start local response efforts.

"President Trump approved a Major Disaster Declaration, hours after Governor Greg Abbott’s request. By Tuesday, FEMA had deployed 311 staffers, providing support and shelter for hundreds of people," the statement added. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS is reforming FEMA to prioritize state-led, locally executed disaster response, as Texas has exemplified."

Blaze News reached out to CNN for comment about the response from the DHS, and a CNN spokesperson responded with the following statement: “We stand by our reporting.”

At least 119 people are confirmed dead from the flooding.

