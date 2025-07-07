Tom Homan sends warning to socialist NYC candidate over sanctuary city status: 'Good luck on that'

Tom Homan has a message for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani: He cannot stop the deportations.

Homan, who is in charge of immigration enforcement and removal operations, has brought the hammer down on illegal immigrant hot spots across the country. The socialist Mamdani pledged to put that to a stop if he were elected mayor of New York City in November.

'We're going double down, triple down on the sanctuary cities.'

Mamdani said in a public statement that he would "refuse" to let federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement "terrorize" New York City, after previously stating that he would also "stop masked ICE agents from deporting our neighbors."

On Monday, Homan responded to the idea that Mamdani would refuse to cooperate with ICE. A reporter asked Homan outside the White house if there was a plan to "work around" Mamdani's plan to not work with ICE agents in the city. It was at that point that Homan informed the Democrat of the harsh reality.

"Good luck on that. We're gonna be in New York City," Homan replied. "We're going double down, triple down on the sanctuary cities. Why? Not because they're blue city or blue state, because we know that's where the problem is."

Border czar Homan then claimed sanctuary city mayors have knowingly released threats to public safety into their streets, in apparent acts of defiance against the federal government.

"We know they're releasing public safety threats and national security threats to the streets every day because they don't honor our detainers. We know that," Homan explained.

The Trump appointee admitted that the same problem has not persisted in states like Florida, where ICE receives full cooperation from the state. Therefore, Homan said he would continue to send "assets" where the problem is: "sanctuary cities."

"We'll flood the zone of sanctuary cities," Homan continued. "If they don't let us arrest the bad guy in the county jail, they're gonna arrest them in the community, we're gonna arrest them at a worksite. So we're gonna increase community operation. We're gonna increase worksite enforcement operation. We're gonna get the bad guys."

The latter sentiment has been a point of contention among the Trump administration and the president's supporters, despite the administration performing raids at manufacturers and food packagers across the country.

A Department of Homeland Security memo told agents in June to put raids on farming, hospitality, and restaurant industry locations on hold, but the White House quickly ended the directive and reversed the policy just days later.

On Thursday however, Trump told supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, that "radical right people" would be unhappy to hear that he is working on legislation to protect presumably illegal farm and hospitality workers who get "viciously" thrown out of the country.

Nevertheless, Homan reiterated on Monday that even though ICE has aimed for 3,000 detainees per day, the goal is even higher than that.

"Do the math. We’ve got to arrest 7,000 illegal aliens every single day for the remainder of this administration just to catch the ones Biden released into this nation," Homan told reporters.

According to Customs and Border Patrol data, more than 8.7 million illegal aliens were encountered in the United States between 2022 and 2024 under President Biden.

