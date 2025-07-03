Mamdani’s Marxist agenda EXPOSED — will this SINK his campaign?

Socialist Zohran Mamdani is favored by leftists everywhere to win the coveted position of New York City mayor, despite his belief system being what could take the city from great to a dystopian hellscape.

In a resurfaced interview from 2020, Mamdani lays out his goals, which BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere is well aware would do just that.

“What the purpose is about this entire project, it’s not simply to raise class consciousness, but to win socialism. And obviously, raising class consciousness is a critical part of that. But making sure that we have candidates that both understand that and are willing to put that forward at every which moment that they have, at every which opportunity that they are given,” Mamdani said in an interview in 2020.

“We have to continue to elect more socialists, and we have to ensure that we are unapologetic about our socialism,” he continued. “There are also other issues that we firmly believe in, whether it’s BDS, or whether it’s the end goal of seizing the means of production, where we do not have the same level of support at this very moment.”

“It is critical that in the way that we organize, the way that we set up work and our priorities, that we do not leave any one issue for the other, that we do not meet a moment and only look at what people are ready for but that we are doing both of these things in tandem,” he added.

Burguiere is appalled.

“If you could go into a lab and create a clip that should sink a candidate at any level in the United States, that might be it,” Burguiere says on “Stu Does America.”

“‘We need to elect more socialists,’” he mocks. “‘Seizing the means of production,’ which obviously, you could theoretically try to reword to make it a little bit more friendly rather than using the actual Marxian phrasing, but whatever. He doesn’t care.”

“So he’s using the Marxist phrasing throughout, and then he basically says, ‘We’re going to keep doing it even when we don’t tell people about it,’” he continues, adding, “I suppose it’s shocking that the United States, anywhere in the United States, would even consider a man who said this.”

