Trump names liberal mayor and governor who 'should be in jail'

As protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement continue to erupt into violence, President Trump has called for a liberal mayor and governor to be imprisoned for their lack of law enforcement intervention.

ICE agents and facilities in Chicago have faced violent attacks from activists opposed to the president's ramped up deportation orders, and local lawmakers have been accused of withholding aid from law enforcement.

Border Patrol vehicles were boxed in by other cars, and agents fired upon a female protester who allegedly brandished a 'semi-automatic weapon.'

On Wednesday, the president dropped the message on Truth Social against Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, both Democrats.

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" he wrote.

The president might have been responding to comments the governor made against the deployment of 400 troops from the Texas National Guard to quell the anti-ICE violence in Chicago.

"We must now start calling this what it is: Trump’s Invasion. It started with federal agents, it will soon include deploying federalized members of the Illinois National Guard against our wishes, and it will now involve sending in another state’s military troops," wrote Pritzker on social media Sunday.

Pritzker went on to call on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to refuse the order from the president.

"There is no reason a President should send military troops into a sovereign state without their knowledge, consent, or cooperation," he added.

Mayor Johnson has also actively opposed deportation operations in Chicago by announcing the creation of "ICE-free zones" meant to undermine the ability of federal agents to use public spaces for staging.

"The order builds a broad civic shield that limits the reach of harmful enforcement practices," Johnson said at a media briefing on Monday. "It strengthens neighborhood solidarity, and it reaffirms Chicago's role as a welcoming city. The fact is, we cannot allow them to rampage throughout our city with no checks or balances. Nobody is above the law. If we break the law, you should be held accountable. If Congress will not check this administration, then Chicago will."

Federal officials had increased deportation efforts in Chicago over the sanctuary city policies that were imposed to protect illegal immigrants.

One of the more violent episodes unfolded on Saturday when Border Patrol vehicles were boxed in by other cars, and agents fired upon a female protester who allegedly brandished a "semi-automatic weapon," according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Pritzker's office responded to a Blaze News request for comment by citing a social media thread from the governor.

"I will not back down. Trump is now calling for the arrest of elected representatives checking his power. What else is left on the path to full-blown authoritarianism?" he wrote in part.

"We must all stand up and speak out," he added.

A Blaze News request for comment from Johnson's office was not immediately answered.

