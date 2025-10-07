Chicago mayor creates 'ICE-free zones' meant to impede federal agents — White House fires off brutal response

The Democratic mayor of Chicago is trying to shut down deportation operations by creating "ICE-free zones," but the White House doesn't appear to respect the decision much.

Mayor Brandon Johnson made the announcement establishing the zones in a media briefing Monday. The Trump administration has put Chicago and its sanctuary-city policies in its crosshairs.

"Today we are signing an executive order aimed at reining in this out-of-control administration," Johnson said. "The order establishes ICE-free zones. That means that city property and unwilling private businesses will no longer serve as staging grounds for these raids."

He went on to say that the city would take further steps to stop federal operations if Immigration and Customs Enforcement escalated its efforts.

"The order builds a broad civic shield that limits the reach of harmful enforcement practices," Johnson added.

"It strengthens neighborhood solidarity, and it reaffirms Chicago's role as a welcoming city," he said. "The fact is, we cannot allow them to rampage throughout our city with no checks or balances. Nobody is above the law. If we break the law, you should be held accountable. If Congress will not check this administration, then Chicago will."

The order also included signs to be posted on those properties to deter federal operations.

"This property is owned and/or controlled by the City of Chicago," the sign reads. "It may not be used for civil immigration enforcement, including as a: Staging area, processing location or operations base."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson moves to establish so-called “ICE-free zones” to prevent federal agents from enforcing immigration law: pic.twitter.com/R2ERffrfaK

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 6, 2025

A missive from the White House rapid response social media account decried the order.

"This is SICK. He is aiding and abetting criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, traffickers, and gang bangers," the statement reads.

