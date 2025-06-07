This celebrity just started selling … her dirty bathwater?

American actress Sydney Sweeney, who’s known for her roles in television series like “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” recently partnered with popular soap company Dr. Squatch to release a limited-edition soap bar dubbed "Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss," which is supposedly infused with Sweeney’s used bathwater.

After her viral 2024 appearance in a Dr. Squatch ad , in which she addressed “dirty little boys” while sitting in a bathtub, fans flooded social media with playful and bizarre comments about wanting Sweeney’s bathwater.

The “Madame Web” actress apparently saw the requests as a fun way to engage with her fans. A partnership with the natural grooming brand was quickly struck, and in late May, her soap bar, which is also infused with pine, moss, and fir scents to reflect Sweeney’s Pacific Northwest roots, dropped.

Dave Landau, ¼ Black Garrett, and Angela Boggs, hosts of “Normal World,” find the collaboration hilarious and incredibly odd.

“It’s like perverts wrote you letters,” laughs Dave.

“I get that she’s pretty and she’s got big boobies and stuff, but like honestly, who is buying this?” asks Angela.

Apparently, a lot of people are. The 5,000 bars of Sweeney’s limited-edition soap sold out in a matter of hours.

