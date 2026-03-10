WATCH: Sara Gonzales crowns the most unhinged trans meltdown yet

“You may think that you have seen the funniest, greatest clip of a trans meltdown,” says BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales, but you’d be wrong.

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara plays what she believes is one of the most, if not the most, unhinged video of a transgender-identifying person losing their marbles on the internet.

The video , posted by self-described political commentator Ryley Niemi, captures Niemi interacting with a man pretending to be a woman. Niemi repeatedly calls the man, who has fake breasts and dresses in female clothing, "sir" while asking questions like, "What do you think of Nick Fuentes?"

This triggers an enraged reaction from the man, who repeatedly insists that misgendering is “a felony” in the state of California.

When Niemi correctly counters him by pointing out that misgendering is “not a felony,” the man responds, “You are wrong and dangerous, dangerous, dangerous wrong.”

He then begins to scream, “Felony one! Felony one! Anybody else want to commit a serious hate crime?!”

The humorous encounter reminds Sara of another viral video in which another man dressed as a woman screams, “It’s ma’am!” over and over again to a store cashier who called him sir. As he storms out of the store dropping expletives and challenging the cashier to “take it outside,” he angrily kicks over a product display.

“Total man energy,” Sara laughs, admitting that she “can’t pick” which trans rage video is the funniest.

“Trans videos are like Lays potato chips. You can't just pick one,” she laughs.

To see the two videos plus other top contenders, watch the episode above.

