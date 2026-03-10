Former DC cop honored over Jan. 6 allegedly drugged and raped 6 women he met on dating apps

A former Washington, D.C., police officer has been charged with the rape of half a dozen women he met from online dating apps.

Alexandria Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Porter said digital evidence obtained from devices owned by 30-year-old Timothy Valentin showed that he allegedly sexually assaulted women from Maryland and Virginia.

Investigators are asking for help from the public in finding other potential victims.

Valentin was also on the list of "extraordinary" officers honored for "heroism" during the melee at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Through the course of this investigation, detectives learned that Valentin met women through online dating platforms, taking them on a date where it was believed he could have added substance to their beverages that they were drinking, later sexually assaulting them," said Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire.

Valentin faces 32 criminal charges over the alleged assaults:

four counts of rape by force,

four counts of rape by incapacitation,

two counts of adulteration,

two counts of sodomy,

two counts of abduction with intent to defile,

one count and aggravated sexual battery by incapacitation,

two counts of sodomy by force or incapacitation, and

15 counts of unlawful filming.

Other charges are also pending against Valentin.

He is accused of using aliases with his victims. Investigators are asking for help from the public in finding other potential victims.

Photo by Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Currently, there is "no evidence" Valentin committed any crimes while he was an officer, according to Porter.

Valentin's name is on the 45-page list for those honored by a commemorative plaque that was recently installed at the Capitol. He also received a ribbon of valor in 2021 from the Metropolitan Police Department.

