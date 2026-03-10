James Talarico claimed God is ‘nonbinary’ — a reminder that politics really is ‘good versus evil’

Democrats Tim Walz, Jasmine Crockett, and Pete Buttigieg have long been controversial in the eyes of the right, but there’s a relatively new Democrat on the scene — and judging by some of his beliefs, he might be the worst of them.

“His name is James Talarico,” BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler comments. “James Talarico is about as radical leftist as you can be if you are a politician.”

And a clip of Talarico explaining his views on men in women’s sports only confirms this.

“James Talarico, as he is advocating for men to take over women’s sports, also tells us that we should allow men in women’s sports in the name of God because he says God is nonbinary,” Wheeler explains, disturbed.

“It’s blaspheming God so badly,” she adds.

“God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is nonbinary,” Talarico said in 2021 on the Texas House floor.

“I think speaking like that is the definition of speaking as an antichrist,” Wheeler comments, noting that he’s only doubled down on that position since.

“Just in case you were thinking that he was sweet and innocent and one of the good old-fashioned Democrats, James Talarico contends that science tells us, as well as God, that there are more than two biological sexes,” Wheeler says.

“Modern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes. In fact, there are six, which honestly ... surprised me too because I, you know, am not well-versed in this issue area. I’m not a scientist; I’m a politician — a lot worse than a scientist,” Talarico said on the floor of the Texas legislature, being one of the only ones wearing a mask.

But it somehow gets worse.

“Before we go further, I want to acknowledge that our trans community needs abortion care too. Defending trans Texans is something we have to do every day at the state Capitol. And you better believe I’ll be giving sermons on that too,” Talarico said.

“So, when I use the word woman, it should not be understood as an exhaustive term, but rather as a lens through which to understand, examine, and interrogate patriarchy, similar to how we specify anti-black racism,” he added.

“Notice that he’s standing in front of what appears to be an altar in a setting that appears to be a church, and you have to wonder exactly who is being worshipped in this church and who the sacrifices on that altar are being made to. I suspect it’s not to the same God that you and I worship,” Wheeler comments.

“This man reminds us that politics is not just a competition, it’s not just a game. It is a battle of good versus evil. And we know this for a fact because everything that comes out of his mouth is evil. It’s not just impractical. It’s not just spending too much. It’s not just engaging in forever wars. It’s not just fraud. It’s evil,” she adds.

