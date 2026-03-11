Florida woman who fired gun into Rihanna's home had bizarre posts about 'witchcraft,' LAPD says

The Los Angeles Police Dept. was able to capture a woman they believe fired seven gunshots into the home of pop star Rihanna while 10 people were inside.

Police were called to Rihanna's home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood on Sunday at about 1:15 p.m. on a report of gunshots being fired.

'Are you there? ... Say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at.'

Chief Jim McDonnell said Tuesday that 35-year-old Ivanna Ortiz was arrested and booked for attempted murder. Ortiz was initially held on a bail of $10.225 million, but it was later reduced to $1.875 million.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Ortiz was charged with one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

McDonnell did not indicate whether the singer, her rapper partner ASAP Rocky, or their three children were present at the home during the shooting.

He said a witness gave a description of the car that the woman fired from. Automated license plate readers and an LAPD helicopter helped police trace the car 8 miles away to the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping center.

The woman was taken into custody without incident.

The LAPD said officers were able to recover the weapon as well as seven casings from an "assault rifle."

They also found bizarre posts on social media allegedly from the woman accusing Rihanna of wanting to kill her.

"Are you there? ... Say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at," one post reads. Another one said she was doing "her little music thing so she can do witchcraft."

No one was harmed in the gunshot attack.

McDonnell said the bail was set at a very high level because there had been 10 people inside the home during the shooting, and they were all considered victims.

