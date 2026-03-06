'The appropriate decision': Scandal-ridden Tony Gonzales ends re-election bid after admitting to affair

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) declared Thursday that he would no longer seek re-election for Texas' 23rd Congressional District seat.

Neither Gonzales nor his opponent, firearms influencer Brandon Herrera, secured enough votes in Tuesday's Republican primary race, triggering a runoff election on May 26. Gonzales and Herrera previously faced off in a 2024 runoff election, where Gonzales narrowly won.

'Through the rest of my term, I will continue fighting for my constituents, for whom I am eternally grateful.'

Gonzales initially dismissed rumors that he had had an affair with a former staffer who later committed suicide by setting herself on fire, claiming that the allegations were smear tactics to sabotage his re-election campaign. However, on Wednesday, Gonzales publicly admitted to the affair.

"I made a mistake," he said. "I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith. And I take full responsibility for those actions."

On Thursday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who previously endorsed Gonzales, called on him to withdraw from the race and noted that the Ethics Committee had opened an investigation into the lawmaker's conduct.

Tony Gonzales. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Later that evening, Gonzales issued a statement announcing his withdrawal from the race.

"After deep reflection and with the support of my loving family, I have decided not to seek re-election while serving out the rest of this Congress with the same commitment I've always had to my district," Gonzales wrote. "Through the rest of my term, I will continue fighting for my constituents, for whom I am eternally grateful."

Gonzales' decision to withdraw secures Herrera's bid as the Republican candidate for the 23rd Congressional District seat in Texas. Herrera will run against Democrat Katy Padilla Stout.

Brandon Herrera. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Herrera responded to Gonzales' announcement, writing, "I appreciate Tony Gonzales for making the appropriate decision."

"I look forward to being the voice of TX23 that our district deserves. From the border, to oil theft, water rights, data centers, and many other issues," Herrera continued. "It's an honor to be chosen and together we will make Texas proud."

