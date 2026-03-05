Speaker Johnson tells Tony Gonzales to drop re-election bid after affair admission

House Republican leadership has officially called for disgraced Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales to drop his re-election bid.

The scandal-ridden congressman faced calls to resign after reports indicated he had an affair with a staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, who later committed suicide by setting herself on fire. Gonzales dodged the allegations for weeks but admitted to the affair in a Wednesday interview, prompting an official call to step down from Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) as well as House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), and Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.).

'Let's get to work.'

“The Ethics Committee has announced an investigation into Congressman Tony Gonzales’s conduct, and we urge them to act expeditiously," Republican leadership said in a joint statement. "Congressman Gonzales has said he will fully cooperate with the investigation."

"We have encouraged him to address these very serious allegations directly with his constituents and his colleagues. In the meantime, Leadership has asked Congressman Gonzales to withdraw from his race for re-election."

RELATED: 'I made a mistake': Tony Gonzales admits to affair with staffer who set herself on fire

Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

Gonzales' primary opponent, Brandon Herrera, nearly unseated him in 2024, and the two candidates are currently heading to a runoff in May. Herrera holds a narrow lead over Gonzales in the 2026 primary and has embraced leadership's calls for his opponent to step down.

"I would like to thank Speaker Johnson and House leadership for holding Congressman Tony Gonzales accountable for actions that have tarnished the office," Herrera said in a post on X. "I’m looking forward to representing the district the way the people of West Texas have always deserved. Let's get to work."

RELATED: 'Really disgusting': Damning alleged texts prompt Republicans to call for scandal-ridden Tony Gonzales' resignation

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Gonzales has not yet confirmed whether he will step down from the race. His office did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!