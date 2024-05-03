Al Sharpton questions Democrats' sanctimony on Jan. 6 amidst pro-Hamas protests, making MSNBC talking heads squirm

The Major Cities Chiefs Association indicated that of the nearly 9,000 Black Lives Matter-related events that took place in MCCA member cities between May 25 and July 31, 2020, 574 were ultimately declared riots. Estimates for the cost of the 2020 BLM riots, which were cheered on by various Democrats, range from $1 billion to $2 billion.

Between 6 and 20 people died in the riots, according to a RealClearInvestigations report. One police officer was killed, and over 2,000 were assaulted or injured. At least 97 police cars were torched, and 300 more were damaged. Numerous government buildings were besieged, vandalized, and torched.

Once again, radical leftists have staged supposedly "peaceful" election-time uprisings across the country. This time around, rather than centering on identitarian and anti-police themes, they are primarily focused on denouncing Israel over its counteroffensive against Hamas terrorists in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks.

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" ran the risk of bringing Al Sharpton on Thursday to discuss the anti-Israel protests on university campuses. In a moment of rare clarity on the network, Sharpton indicated that Democrats, who have long sounded off about the Jan. 6 protests — which allegedly resulted in less than $2.7 million in damage — may not have the moral high ground in light of this latest rash of violence.

"Any time what you are protesting for becomes secondary to what you are doing, then you're really not protesting for it," Sharpton told co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough as footage of Los Angeles Police Department's overnight efforts to shut down the illegal encampment at the University of California, Los Angeles, played on screen.

The liberal activist suggested that the key is drawing "attention to a cause, not becom[ing] the cause."

"It's about them," Sharpton continued, referencing the pro-Hamas protesters. "I think that they've lost the message."

The talking heads appeared willing to accept that the radicals' conduct was the problem, not their underlying message. They were not, however, as willing to accept Sharpton's message on Democratic hypocrisy.

"How do the Democrats, how do all of us on that side, say January 6 was wrong if you could have the same pictures going on on college campuses?" said Sharpton.

Brzezinski interjected, saying, "Good lord, don't make a parallel with January 6."

"That's happened, though," said Scarborough.

Brzezinski quickly attempted to divert viewers' attention back to the riot visualized on the screen, preventing further engagement with Sharpton's realization.

Sharpton is not the first person to draw such a parallel on camera in recent days.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, former President Donald Trump posed the question of whether pro-Hamas rioters would face a similar fate to Jan. 6 protesters, reported The Hill.

"This whole country is up in arms, breaking into colleges, knocking the hell out of Columbia University," said Trump. "I mean, they took over — I know the building very well. They took over a building, that is a big deal."

"And I wonder if what's going to happen to them will be anything comparable to what happened to J6, because they're doing a lot of destruction, a lot of damages, a lot of people getting hurt very badly," continued the Republican presidential candidate. "I wonder if that’s going to be the same kind of treatment they gave J6."

While indicating he was keen to see how it all played out, Trump underscored that he had "lost faith in our court system."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!