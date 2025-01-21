Andy Biggs files to run for governor of Arizona

On Tuesday, Republican Rep. Andy Biggs filed a formal expression of interest in running for governor of Arizona.

Biggs, who has represented Arizona's 5th Congressional District since 2017, announced that he would pursue the governorship in 2026, challenging Arizona's current Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. Hobbs was first elected in 2022 and would be eligible to run for re-election against Biggs in 2026 should he become the Republican nominee.

'I have been honored to serve Arizona at the state and federal levels and will bring my experience home to my native state to help it fulfill its tremendous capacity.'

"Today I filed a formal expression of my interest in running for Governor of Arizona in 2026," Biggs said in a statement Tuesday. "I love the greatest state in the Union, Arizona."

"Arizona has a bright future but will need strong leadership to reach its full potential," Biggs continued. "I have been honored to serve Arizona at the state and federal levels and will bring my experience home to my native state to help it fulfill its tremendous capacity."

Throughout the last three terms, Biggs has distinguished himself as a firebrand and a fiscal conservative, serving as chairman of the House Freedom Caucus from 2019 to 2022.

"I have a firm understanding of what the state needs to thrive," Biggs said. "I look forward to conversing with my fellow Arizonans as I consider this weighty decision."

